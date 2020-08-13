Rainier playwright Slape's work presented via Zoom

Rainier playwright Leslie Slape is one of eight playwrights whose work will be presented via a Zoom reading at 5 p.m. today (Thursday, Aug. 13) by Berg Originals in Allentown, Penn.
“This event will feature a great lineup of plays (all written in one week!) filled with talented actors,” Berg Originals said in a news release. The Zoom link will be released one hour before the event. To see it, join the Facebook event at https://www.facebook.com/events/674035373323345, or follow Berg Originals on Instagram at @bergoriginals.
Based on the concept of a culinary bakeoff in which contestants are given random ingredients with which they must create a dish, the play-writing bakeoff required that writers must include a suit, surprise, ice, basket and apology in the script, with a feather and dance for extra credit.
The scripts also had to be eight to 12 pages long and designed for the limits of Zoom performance.
Here is the list of plays in order. A 10-minute intermission takes place between acts.
Act One
“Sapph-Fau Pas” by Allison Fradkin, “The Wheel Man” by Serena Norr, “Adeline & Michael Enact a Dare” by Alison Cummins, and “A Long Strange Trip” by Beverly Skoll
Act Two
“Tuesday Night” by Paolo Muccio, featuring Cyndi Deaton of Winlock playing a role; “Always” by Annie Buchheit; “The Feather of the Firebird” by Leslie Slape; and “The Four Horsemen” by Matthew Fyffe.
Slape said she has been staying busy writing plays during the pandemic. Another of her short plays,
“A First Time for Everything,” was performed July 20 by Caravan Theatre, a group of British actors who hold weekly Zoom readings.
