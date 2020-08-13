Rainier playwright Slape's work presented via Zoom

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rainier playwright Leslie Slape is one of eight playwrights whose work will be presented via a Zoom reading at 5 p.m. today (Thursday, Aug. 13) by Berg Originals in Allentown, Penn.

“This event will feature a great lineup of plays (all written in one week!) filled with talented actors,” Berg Originals said in a news release. The Zoom link will be released one hour before the event. To see it, join the Facebook event at https://www.facebook.com/events/674035373323345, or follow Berg Originals on Instagram at @bergoriginals.

Based on the concept of a culinary bakeoff in which contestants are given random ingredients with which they must create a dish, the play-writing bakeoff required that writers must include a suit, surprise, ice, basket and apology in the script, with a feather and dance for extra credit.

The scripts also had to be eight to 12 pages long and designed for the limits of Zoom performance.

Here is the list of plays in order. A 10-minute intermission takes place between acts.

Act One