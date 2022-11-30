Murder mystery Christmas play opens Friday at Stageworks Northwest in Longview

Stageworks Northwest’s holiday offering, which opens Friday, isn’t your standard Christmas show — there are no sugar plums, no ghosts, no carols, no leg lamps. But this lighthearted mystery farce, “The Game’s Afoot: or Holmes for the Holidays,” delivers the Christmas gift of laughter for all ages.

“It's witty and well-written,” said director Jamie Hegstad. “If you can make murder fun, it does. It happens at Christmas time, but it’s not your typical Christmas story — which I'm OK with.”

Broadway star William Gillette (Corey Farmer) is recuperating at home after being shot in the arm while giving a curtain speech after his play, “Sherlock Holmes.” Gillette wrote the play with the blessing of Arthur Conan Doyle, performed in it for decades, and amassed a tidy fortune. He built a mansion on the Connecticut River, and this is where the play takes place. (Although Gillette was a real person, the events in the play are fictional).

“He’s fascinated with Holmes,” Farmer said. “He likes the idea of Sherlock Holmes, the deductive reasoning. Since he couldn't be that, he created something so that he could do that.”

Farmer enjoys trading witticisms with his longtime friend, Luke Chesnut, who plays Gillette’s longtime friend, Felix Geisel.

Geisel is “friendly, a bit dramatic at times, a little bit on the goofy side,” said Chesnut. “Playing against Corey is a lot of fun. We’re old friends, 17 years. The characters are constantly playing off each other, that’s half of Corey’s and my friendship.”

Shae Coleman plays Felix’s wisecracking wife, Madge. “She’s a fun character," Coleman said. "A little bit different than any character I’ve played in the past. She’s a little mature, which is fun. She's like playful, but also a no-B.S. kind of person. Also she's kind of mischievous.”

Determined to ferret out the identity of his shooter, Gillette has invited members of his troupe: the Geisels and newlyweds Simon Bright (Ashton Ruiz) and Aggie Wheeler (Sparrow Crosswhite), to a Christmas Eve dinner party. His mother, Martha (Cindy Deaton), a former actress, is his co-hostess. He has also invited a surprise guest, Daria Bishop (Felicity Forero), an acid-tongued theater critic who has written vicious words about everyone in the room.

“She’s a threat to their careers,” said Forero. “The whole cast is like on eggshells, and that's really fun. I enjoy playing into the cattiness..."

When a murder interrupts the party, the play becomes a double whodunit. By the time Inspector Harriet Gorring (Cassandra Charles) arrives, everyone is a suspect. Gillette flips into his Sherlock Holmes character and makes the inspector his Watson, much to her sputtering distress.

“I believe he aspires to be the opposite of the inspector,” Farmer said. Gillette’s obsession with Holmes led to him learning chemistry and how to use deductive reasoning, “which is why he's trying to solve his own attempted murder.”

“She is a typical British eccentric,” Charles said of the inspector. “She is a fan of Gillette’s plays, and also a fan of Sherlock.”

Audiences should expect to spend “a pleasant evening pondering whodunit,” Hegstad said. “Why I think theater’s important as a whole, as a concept, is that audiences can share some time away from their electronics and daily stress, and laugh together, be startled together, cry together, solve a mystery. It’s a shared experience, not an individual on their phone or computer.”