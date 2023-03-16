Stageworks Northwest Theatre in downtown Longview kicks off its 2023 season Friday with the adult comedy-drama “In the Next Room (or the vibrator play)” by Sarah Ruhl. It was nominated for the 2010 Tony Award for Best Play and was a finalist for the 2010 Pulitzer Prize.
Yes, it’s that kind of vibrator, which in the 1880s (when this play is set) was designed for medical use only. Scientists saw electricity as a wonder cure for headaches, rheumatism, fatigue, sinusitis, appendicitis, bronchitis, pinkeye and more — including the vague female condition labeled “hysteria.”
Dr. Givings (Larry Fox) specializes in treating hysterical women, and he’s excited to try out his new electrical massage device on frail Sabrina Daldry (Ashley Arledge).
He explains the process to his nervous patient: “We are going to produce in you what is called a paroxysm. The congestion in your womb is causing your hysterical symptoms, and if we can release some of that congestion and invite the juices downward your health will be restored.”
While the doctor is happily treating patients in his home office, his wife, Catherine (Olivia Chaney) becomes increasingly frustrated and curious about what’s happening in the next room. The eternal disconnect between men and women drives the plot.
Despite its mature themes and implied nudity, the play is not vulgar, being described in various reviews as “tastefully daring,” “surprisingly funny and sensitive” and “the only vibrator play you’d feel comfortable viewing with your mother.” However, it is not recommended for young children.
Rounding out the cast are Patrick Hale (Mr. Daldry), Naziah Hendrix (Elizabeth, a wet-nurse), Cassandra Charles (Annie, a nurse-midwife) and Ethan Feider (Leo Irving, an artist and rare male patient). Leslie Slape is director and Peter Curtis is stage manager. Artist Mark Counts created the vibrators.