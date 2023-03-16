If you go

What: “In the Next Room (or the vibrator play)” by Sarah Ruhl.

When: March 17 through April 2, 7:30 p.m. Fridays through Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays.

Where: Stageworks Northwest Theatre, 1433 Commerce Ave., Longview.

Tickets: $20 general, $16 students/seniors, at www.stageworksnorthwest.com and the box office. 360-636-4488.