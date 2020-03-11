Get free tickets from cultural events from the library

Lower Columbia College Center Stage

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night”: May 22-31. The play was adapted by Simon Stephens from the best-selling novel by Mark Haddon. Christopher Boone, who loves facts and forensics, sees himself becoming his own detective. He is a tenacious and intelligent autistic teen who is better at solving equations than navigating a world out of sync with his mind. After wrongly being accused of murdering his neighbor’s dog, he sets out to find the culprit. When his investigation uncovers painful truths about his family, he dares to strike out on his own, embarking on a thrilling adventure that upturns his world.