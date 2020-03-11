Get free tickets from cultural events from the library

Longview Public Library card holders can “check out” tickets to local entertainment.
The library’s Culture Card program provides entrance to shows at Stageworks Northwest Theatre, the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, Lower Columbia College Center Stage Theatre and the Longview-Kelso Community Concert Association.
Tickets are limited and are on a first-come, first-served basis and will be available starting March 11.
Library card holders 18 years old and older can check out one pair of tickets for free per calendar year.
To check out the tickets, visit the library information desk or call 360-442-5300 with library card number handy.
For complete rules and restrictions, visit www.longviewlibrary.org/tickets.php.
The free ticket program is made possible through donations from the Longview Library Foundation and through collaborative partnerships with Stageworks Northwest, the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, Lower Columbia College’s Center Stage Theater and the Longview-Kelso Community Concert Association.
Stageworks Northwest
(1433 Commerce Ave., Longview)
“Clue — On Stage!”
- : May 1-24. Based on hte board game and adapted from the cult classic movie. On a dark and stormy night, six iconic guests—each with an alias—plus a butler and a maid assemble for a dinner party at the home of Mr. Boddy. An odd assortment of potential weapons also are on hand. When the host turns up dead, it is clear no one is safe. The comedy is Rated PG-13 for adult humor and mild violence.
“Arsenic and Old Lace”
- : July 10-26. Two sweet little old ladies seemingly take pity on lonely old men, then murder them with homemade elderberry wine laced with arsenic. They have their slightly batty nephew, who thinks he is Teddy Roosevelt, bury the men in the cellar. Another nephew engaged to the minister’s daughter who lives next door, learns what they are doing and a third evil nephew decides to use their aunt’s house as a criminal hideout. Raged PG-122 for dark humor.
The Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts
(1231 Vandercook Way, Longview)
“Disenchanted”
- : April 4. Snow White and her posse of “disenchanted” princesses are royal renegades who have tossed their tiaras while comically belting out the truth. Mature content.
Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock
- : May 14. With a cast of stars from Broadway’s greatest rock musicals as well as other rock and roll singers, Neil Berg shared the often unknown stories from the 50-year history of rock and roll from the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s up until MTV in the early 1980s. Stories and music are combined with tributes to rock stars, groups and genres such as Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, Buddy Holly, Bob Dylan, Frankie Valli, the Beatles, the Beach Boys, Motown, Aretha Franklin, The Who, Janis Joplin, Woodstock, Simon and Garfunkel, Carole King, Led Zeppelin, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Billy Joel, Aerosmith, Linda Ronstadt, Bruce Springsteen, the Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Disco, New Wave, Journey and more.
Lower Columbia College Center Stage
(Rose Center for the Arts, Lower Columbia College, 1600 Maple St., Longview)
“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night”: May 22-31. The play was adapted by Simon Stephens from the best-selling novel by Mark Haddon. Christopher Boone, who loves facts and forensics, sees himself becoming his own detective. He is a tenacious and intelligent autistic teen who is better at solving equations than navigating a world out of sync with his mind. After wrongly being accused of murdering his neighbor’s dog, he sets out to find the culprit. When his investigation uncovers painful truths about his family, he dares to strike out on his own, embarking on a thrilling adventure that upturns his world.