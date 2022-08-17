Free arts space, classes reopen after pandemic closure at Community Arts Workshop in Longview

Teddee Paterson sat in a pool of natural light Tuesday in the front of the Community Arts Workshop studio as she packaged reprints of her paintings and prepared for her upcoming art show.

A reception Friday in the Alcove Gallery will honor Paterson — the first artist whose work will be displayed at the center since the pandemic started.

The studio reopened Aug. 1 and Paterson's artwork will be displayed through Sept. 19. Anyone can view the exhibit when the workshop and gallery are open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weekdays.

The art studio is connected to the offices of Lower Columbia CAP, a Longview-based organization that provides services like rent assistance, free food and free transportation for seniors.

The studio was founded by Yvette O'Neill Raynham with the dream to allow anyone to join a free art class at anytime. The space has been a welcomed opportunity for Paterson, who said its resources helped her grow as an artist.

If you go What: Reception for Teddee Paterson's watercolor paintings When: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Friday Where: Community Arts Workshop's Alcove Gallery, 1526 Commerce Ave., Longview Cost: Free Info: lisamfclark@gmail.com

"Knowing that you can come in here for free and know that you are welcome here has been so helpful to me," she said.

Along with access to art, Raynham wanted to provide people without homes access to a phone and locker, as well as heat and air conditioning in harsh weather. With support from Lower Columbia CAP, Raynham opened the studio in 2017.

A Washington State Department of Social and Health Services reports about 1,285 Cowlitz County residents were homeless in January 2021, based on resources like Medicaid enrollment.

Raynham said the center works with houseless people, as well as people with special needs who need help painting.

"A caregiver and her sweet patient regularly come in to paint. The patient will tell her caregiver what color to dip her brush in and her caregiver will help guide her hand while painting," said Raynham.

Director and art teacher Lisa Clark said the Community Arts Workshop would not be successful without donated art supplies and donated time and efforts from volunteers who teach.

"My husband, Craig Clark, comes to the studio early every morning to clean the floors and tables in preparation for the day ahead," she said.

Jerome Makinster is an art teacher specializing in watercolor and acrylics. He explained a lot of people are dealing with difficult experiences in their daily lives, so he likes to honor quiet time in his three-hour classes to give people time to unwind.

"This space is very important to the community. It gives people the space to be safe and relax," said Makinster.

Raynham said displaying finished pieces is an added bonus to the center's efforts in helping people create art.

"Art sure brings pleasure to people who have made something and then have the opportunity to share it with the world," she said.