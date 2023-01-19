 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Calendar Girls' play in Longview gives 'permission to enjoy life'

Calendar Girls

A letter brings tears of joy in "Calendar Girls" at Stageworks Northwest. Left to right: Heather Passmore Odom, Kathleen Allen, Angela Walker, Lorraine Bouchard (at door), Donnia Reed, Sarah Lawrence and Cindy Pihl.

 Janeene Niemi, Contributed

After the husband of a member of the Yorkshire Women’s Institute dies of leukemia, she and her middle-aged friends create a nude calendar of themselves to raise money for a memorial bench.

That’s the background of “Calendar Girls,” based on a true story. But the actual story is about friendship and empowerment as the women unite to take a big risk, nearly fracture under the pressure, and rebound with a new sense of self and purpose.

“It’s the full spectrum of human existence, right?” said Kathleen Allen, who plays the central character, Annie. “Love, friendship, death, fights, grief and persevering.”

Heather Passmore Odom, who plays Ruth, said the show has given her “so much perspective on friendship and adulthood.” She’s one of several cast members making their Stageworks debut. “I love the (theater) community and, being new, was instantly embraced into the community,” she said. “You’re a part of the team.”

“I hope what the audience will take away will be that sense of community,” said another first-timer, Angela Walker, who plays Marie. With a laugh, she added that though she was in two small plays in Alaska, this is her first real role. “I played a male prison guard in my last show because there were no guys.”

Annie’s husband, John, played by Adam Wolfer, dies early in the play. In his last message to the women, he likens them to flowers in full bloom, their last and most beautiful stage. Seeing themselves through John’s eyes gives them the confidence to make the calendar.

The nudity onstage is suggested, not actual.

Although the play is a comedy, there’s no sugar-coating. Allen, who lost her husband to cancer, appreciates its honesty.

It’s OK to have a little fun, she agreed, “but at the same time, it’s OK to be sad.” She has little patience with people “telling me my dead husband wouldn’t want me to be sad.”

The play is about “giving yourself permission to enjoy life,” said artistic director Janeene Niemi. “And not worry about everything that offends us.”

Also in the cast are Lorraine Bouchard (Chris), Sarah Lawrence (Cora), Cindy Pihl (Jessie), Donnia Reed (Celia), Teresa Kennedy (Brenda Hulse and Lady Cravenshire), Patrick Hale (Rod), Ethan Feider (Lawrence and Liam), and Jeannie Choi (Elaine). Scarlett Clark, Kevin Haddenham and Niemi share directing duties. Peter Curtis is stage manager.

Leslie Slape

Leslie Slape

Leslie Slape is a retired reporter for The Daily News, where she worked 34 years. She is a longtime volunteer director, designer, stage manager and publicist for Stageworks Northwest Theatre.

