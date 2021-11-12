“All Together Now”: Mainstage and Stageworks theaters join global event

When the pandemic began in 2020, indoor performance venues were among the first businesses to shutter — and in 2021, have been among the last to reopen.
But Broadway returned to full capacity in September, and other theaters — including those in Cowlitz County — have been close behind.
To celebrate the return of live theater, Music Theatre International invited school and community theater companies all over the world to present a musical revue, “All Together Now!”, using selections from its massive catalog of Broadway tunes at no charge.
“Our goal with this worldwide event is for organizations to provide hope, inspiration and excitement to their communities through the transformative power of musical theatre,” MTI said in its invitation letter.
Beginning tonight, Dana Brown Mainstage Theatre and Stageworks Northwest Theatre will present “All Together Now!” at Mainstage (R.A. Long auditorium), one of more than 3,000 performances — this weekend only — in more than 40 countries and all 50 U.S. states. All donations given locally will benefit the local theaters.
“If people can’t afford to donate, we still want them to come here,” said Susan Donahue of Mainstage Theater, one of four co-directors of the revue.
“When I saw the email (from MCI) come through, I thought it would be so fun to do a community production with Stageworks,” Donahue said. Stageworks artistic director Janeene Niemi agreed the opportunity looked too good to pass up.
Co-directing with them are Jamie Hegstad and Michalyn Steiner-Killian of Stageworks. All four also are part of the 35-member cast, a blend of adults and teens.
“Audiences will see us do some of the songs that they absolutely love from really popular musicals” such as “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Frozen” and “Newsies,” Donahue said. “And they’re going to see some brand-new stuff,” such as “Back to Before” from the musical “Ragtime” and “This Is the Moment” from “Jekyll and Hyde.”
“There’s a ton of dance, and 16 songs,” she said. “We were going to keep it small and low-key, but I think everyone got excited.”
Returning to live theater “feels amazing,” she said, compared to the 2020-21 school year, when her students did two plays over Zoom that “killed my soul a little bit.” They also did one live show on a small scale, but it’s nothing like rehearsing a large-cast show again, she said.
“It’s nice having a community cast, so the high school kids and community come together,” Donahue said. “It’s been joyous. Everyone’s really loved that. The connection has been amazing.”
Adult performers are Marcos Alba-Estrada, Chelsea Chandler, Dylan Disch, Susan Donahue, Julie Earls, Jamie Hegstad, Teresa Kennedy, Robert Mumford, Janeene Niemi, Caleb Pierce, Bethany Pithan, Rebecca Rodriguez, Michalyn Steiner-Killian, Victoria Wells, Alyssa Wittrock and Julisa Wright.
High school performers are Lillie Anne Glenn, David Hedge, Linnea Kessler, Adam Klander, Alexis Maggs, Olivia Pickett, Joshua Pond, Kaylee Rinker, Madison Ruffe, Sadie Sanders, Milly Sarysz, Ariana Schilling, Nina Soetamin, Jamie Strozyk, Charli Swanson, Reese Swanson, Averie Sweet, Kaitlynn Talbut and Emily Zayechek.
Donahue said the theater is following the most recent COVID-19 protocols. Audience members must wear masks in the auditorium and practice social distancing.
“All the cast, crew and patrons have to properly wear their mask,” she said. “It’s important for me to be back in person, and I would never do something to jeopardize us being back.”