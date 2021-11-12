“All Together Now”: Mainstage and Stageworks theaters join global event

When the pandemic began in 2020, indoor performance venues were among the first businesses to shutter — and in 2021, have been among the last to reopen.

But Broadway returned to full capacity in September, and other theaters — including those in Cowlitz County — have been close behind.

To celebrate the return of live theater, Music Theatre International invited school and community theater companies all over the world to present a musical revue, “All Together Now!”, using selections from its massive catalog of Broadway tunes at no charge.

“Our goal with this worldwide event is for organizations to provide hope, inspiration and excitement to their communities through the transformative power of musical theatre,” MTI said in its invitation letter.

Beginning tonight, Dana Brown Mainstage Theatre and Stageworks Northwest Theatre will present “All Together Now!” at Mainstage (R.A. Long auditorium), one of more than 3,000 performances — this weekend only — in more than 40 countries and all 50 U.S. states. All donations given locally will benefit the local theaters.

“If people can’t afford to donate, we still want them to come here,” said Susan Donahue of Mainstage Theater, one of four co-directors of the revue.