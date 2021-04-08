April WordFest celebrates National Poetry Month

In recognition of National Poetry Month, poets will be featured at the next WordFest event held from 7 to 8 p.m. April 13 via Zoom.

Because of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, all WordFest Northwest events take place via Zoom only. People don’t need a Zoom account to participate, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News, but must register for the free monthly WordFest newsletter at www.alan-rose.com to receive the Zoom invitation link by email.

Astoria Poet Florence Sage’s new poetry collection, “The Man Who Whistled, The Woman Who Wished,” tells the story of her mother and father, children of Polish immigrants to Canada, during World War II.

“My first-generation Polish-Canadian parents were the inspiration for these anecdotes and stories,” Sage is quoted in a press release submitted to The Daily News. “As I reflected and wrote, I came to love the two of them even more and to appreciate fully the lucky life they gave me in the 21 years I lived with them,” she said.

Sage’s tender-hearted memoir shows the poetic nature of reminiscence, and how rich the memory can be when allowed to explore the past, notes the release.