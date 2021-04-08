April WordFest celebrates National Poetry Month

In recognition of National Poetry Month, poets will be featured at the next WordFest event held from 7 to 8 p.m. April 13 via Zoom.
Because of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, all WordFest Northwest events take place via Zoom only. People don’t need a Zoom account to participate, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News, but must register for the free monthly WordFest newsletter at www.alan-rose.com to receive the Zoom invitation link by email.
Astoria Poet Florence Sage’s new poetry collection, “The Man Who Whistled, The Woman Who Wished,” tells the story of her mother and father, children of Polish immigrants to Canada, during World War II.
“My first-generation Polish-Canadian parents were the inspiration for these anecdotes and stories,” Sage is quoted in a press release submitted to The Daily News. “As I reflected and wrote, I came to love the two of them even more and to appreciate fully the lucky life they gave me in the 21 years I lived with them,” she said.
Sage’s tender-hearted memoir shows the poetic nature of reminiscence, and how rich the memory can be when allowed to explore the past, notes the release.
“Reminiscing about life in your own family puts you in another time and place, a place that sometimes seems more real than your daily life,” she sad. “I found my memories to be not just about my family, but about ‘us’ together. It made me into someone who is both a figure in these stories and an observer with a current point of view.”
“The Man Who Whistled, The Woman Who Wished” is Sage’s second collection. Her first one, “Nevertheless: Poems from the Gray Area.” was published n 2014. The books are available at RiverSea Gallery, 1160 Commercial St., in Astoria; and at Time Enough Books in Ilwaco. They also can be ordered at hipfish@charter.net.
Joining Sage are local poets Jan Bono from Long Beach, Charolette Conklin and Mary Lyons from Longview, Jim MacLeod from Kalama, Dayle Olson from Cathlamet, and Rick E. George from White Salmon. They will read from their works “giving voice to life as they experience it in the Pacific Northwest,” according to the press release.
The monthly WordFest gathering of local writers and readers celebrates the joy and magic of words with public readings, discussions and networking opportunities. In-person events were suspended in March 2020, because of the coronavirus pandemic. The monthly one-hour events on Zoom were launched in October.