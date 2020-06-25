Amateur radio club participates in emergency preparedness

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Members of the Columbia County Amateur Radio Association will participate in a 24-hour emergency preparedness exercise this weekend at the south shelter at Trojan Park, 71760 Columbia River Highway, Rainier.

The exercise is part of the American Radio Relay League’s national “Field Day.”

The public is invited to stop by from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday to chat with the amateur, also known as ham radio operators.

A press release to The Daily News notes the event is focused on emergency communications, but that CARA members “will be happy to discuss the many aspects of amateur radio.” In addition, the public is welcome to try some hands-on activity using a ham radio under the supervision of a licensed operator.

According to the press release, amateur radio operators “have been a vital part of emergency communications when other means have failed due to a disaster.”