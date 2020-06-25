Amateur radio club participates in emergency preparedness

Members of the Columbia County Amateur Radio Association will participate in a 24-hour emergency preparedness exercise this weekend at the south shelter at Trojan Park, 71760 Columbia River Highway, Rainier.
The exercise is part of the American Radio Relay League’s national “Field Day.”
The public is invited to stop by from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday to chat with the amateur, also known as ham radio operators.
A press release to The Daily News notes the event is focused on emergency communications, but that CARA members “will be happy to discuss the many aspects of amateur radio.” In addition, the public is welcome to try some hands-on activity using a ham radio under the supervision of a licensed operator.
According to the press release, amateur radio operators “have been a vital part of emergency communications when other means have failed due to a disaster.”
Exercises such as the one taking place Saturday “help amateur radio operators of all skill levels learn, practice, develop and refine techniques, procedures and equipment configurations and further a principle of the Amateur Radio service through recognition and enhancement of the value of the amateur service to the public as a noncommercial communications service, particularly with respect to handling emergency communications,” notes the release.
The amateur radio association is open to everyone regardless of age, gender or ability. The ham radio technology incorporates the STEM disciplines of science, technology, engineering and math.
Young people are encouraged to consider getting into the field. There is no minimum age requirement to get a license, according to the press release, but people interested in acquiring a license need to demonstrate their knowledge and skills on a license exam.
For details on the Columbia Amateur Radio Association, visit www.n7ei.org. Regular meetings are held and anyone interested in amateur radio is welcome.
For details about the national Field Day, visit www.arrl.org.
