Alan Rose reads from new novel at WordFest

WordFest coordinator Alan Rose will read from his latest novel, “As If Death Summoned,” at the Jan. 12 event held via Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m.
People don’t need a Zoom account to participate, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News, but must register for the free monthly WordFest newsletter at www.alan-rose.com to receive the Zoom invitation link by email.
Rose’s book was released by Amble Press on World Aids Day, Dec. 1, 2020. The book is about the people who were caught in the AIDS epidemic of the 1980s and 1990s.
Rose worked from 1993 to 1999 at the Cascade AIDS Project in Portland. In his book he “captures the pathos, resilience and the death-defying humor of those days,” according to a press release submitted to The Daily News. Foreward Review calls the books “as heartwarming and hope-giving as it is heartbreaking. “
Other guests at WordFest are poet and fiction writer Dayle Olson of Cathlamet and Longview poet and essayist Mary Lyons.
Olson will read from “What Sets Us Free,” which first appeared in the 2019 Seaside Libraries’ short story anthology.
Her poem, “Water Highway/SR 4 at Stella,” was one of eight chosen for statewide inclusion in Washington State Poet Laureate Claudia Castro Luna’s Washington Poetic Routes broadcast sheet, according to the press release.
While writing poetry during the current COVID-19 pandemic, she also has been researching the stories of the lives of early residents buried in the Pioneer Cemetery.
Lyons, who is a WordFest favorite and is known for her “often humorous accounts of life in Southwest Washington,” will read the short story, “Joy to the Whirled.” The story is about preparing for the Christmas season during the current pandemic and involved domineering cats, grandsons and three baby Yodas.
For details on WordFest or to ask questions, contact Alan Rose via his website, www.alan-rose.com.