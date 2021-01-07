Alan Rose reads from new novel at WordFest

WordFest coordinator Alan Rose will read from his latest novel, “As If Death Summoned,” at the Jan. 12 event held via Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m.

People don’t need a Zoom account to participate, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News, but must register for the free monthly WordFest newsletter at www.alan-rose.com to receive the Zoom invitation link by email.

Rose’s book was released by Amble Press on World Aids Day, Dec. 1, 2020. The book is about the people who were caught in the AIDS epidemic of the 1980s and 1990s.

Rose worked from 1993 to 1999 at the Cascade AIDS Project in Portland. In his book he “captures the pathos, resilience and the death-defying humor of those days,” according to a press release submitted to The Daily News. Foreward Review calls the books “as heartwarming and hope-giving as it is heartbreaking. “

Other guests at WordFest are poet and fiction writer Dayle Olson of Cathlamet and Longview poet and essayist Mary Lyons.

Olson will read from “What Sets Us Free,” which first appeared in the 2019 Seaside Libraries’ short story anthology.