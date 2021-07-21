Alan Rose novel named a Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Award winner

Rose said he wanted to write the book since the 1990s.

“I promised myself that I would someday tell the stories of what happened here, what I witnessed in the midst of a modern plague,” he said in the release. “Not just the premature deaths and suffering, but also all the incredible kindness and courage and compassion I witnessed. And the humor, death-defying humor in the face of death.”

More than 2,100 entries were submitted in various categories for this year’s competition, with Foreword’s editors choosing the finalists.

The books were then mailed to librarians and booksellers charged with picking the gold, silver, bronze, and honorable mention winners, notes the release.

“COVID-19 changed the world,” Editor in Chief Michelle Anne Schingler is quoted in the press release. “And the INDIES were no exception. While we ordinarily meet in person to vet the thousands of entrants and determine finalists, this year, we had to read books independently, and to come together afterward and discuss our impressions. What we discovered was heartening: We were in agreement about finalists, even when encountering books miles and days apart. We are happy to declare these books the best of the best that we saw.”

Receiving news of his award, Rose said it wasn’t celebration he felt so much as “a quiet peace. That I had kept my word. That I fulfilled my promise.”

