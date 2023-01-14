 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick

Acrobats swing into Longview next week

Acrobat

Performers hold fans and flags on stage. 

 Columbia Theatre, Contributed

An oriental acrobatic performance that has been on Broadway and received critical praise is coming to Longview in a week.

The Peking Acrobats and The Shanghai Circus are performing 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Friday at the Columbia Theatre, 1231 Vandercook Way for one night only. People can buy one child’s ticket, and get one free with the code PEKING. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 360-575-8499 or by visiting www.columbiatheatre.com.

Meet Percy - the incredible balancing dog and his owner Christian - who wow audiences all over the US performing acrobatic stunts at NBA halftime shows.

Event organizers say the show consists of Chinese acrobatics, comedy and balancing feats — from a dangerous climbing chair stack high above the audience to the highly skilled-roller skating duo who perform gravity-defying feats of strength.

Chair stack

Acrobats perform "the chair stack."

The Peking Acrobats and The Shanghai Circus have been performing for more than 30 years in the U.S., including two six-week Broadway engagements. The performance has won Best Variety Show in Branson, Missouri.

Organizers say Chinese acrobatics are more than just a series of stunts; most demonstrate the achievement of perfection through finding harmony between mind and body, and the art form has been transformed from its simple folk-art roots to today’s shows by centuries of tradition.

To submit information for the community page, email frontdoor@tdn.com.

