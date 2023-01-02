Endyia Rogers, Taya Hanson shoot Oregon women’s basketball past USC

Against her former team, Endyia Rogers asserted herself early, often and in ways that emphasize how dominant she can and needs to be for Oregon to reach its goals this season.

Rogers scored 13 of her 19 points in the first half, repeatedly attacking the rim to go with with six assists to lead the No. 17 Ducks to a 73-45 win over USC Sunday afternoon at Matthew Knight Arena.

One of the best three-point shooters in the country, Rogers relied on her dribble-drive ability this weekend against the LA schools and was much more graceful against the Trojans than she was while off-balance at times against UCLA on Friday.

“I was told before the game to make sure I’m observing the contact and don’t shy away from it and go through them,” Rogers said. “There were no help side (defenders), so it was easier to finish over one person.”

Oregon coach Kelly Graves said the team’s film session on Saturday was “very eye-opening” and it was one of the better practices the Ducks had this season.

“We challenged them and she was one of them and she responded,” Graves said. “It was good to see. She was a lot more assertive; didn’t kind of just throw some stuff up. She was getting into the defense a little bit.”

The Pac-12’s leader in scoring (23.7 points per game) and assists (5.7) in conference play through three league games, Rogers was 6 of 12 from the field and made all seven of her free throws.

The fourth-year junior wasn’t aware of her statistical standing to date, but recognizes how much the Ducks need from her and Graves acknowledged the same.

“Over the past couple of weeks I sat back and observed a couple of things,” Rogers said. “I know if I’m not scoring I have to be a presence somewhere else. I know they need to hear me — I know everybody on the team needs to hear me and I need to make sure that I’m that voice for them. It’s not about the scoring but I do definitely need to lead the team because if I don’t lead it, I know I got a leader right here (in Taya Hanson) but I know that my leadership is very important in order for us to take steps forward. ...

“It’s very obvious that every team we’re going to play, they’re going to put their best defender up there and if the best defender is on me, then who’s guarding the rest of them? They play me, overplay me, pressure me a little bit but I’ve got a couple of pressure-releasers.”

Hanson scored a season-high 17 points, with five three-pointers on seven attempts from beyond the arc, and Chance Gray added 14 for Oregon (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12), which opened with a 19-8 lead after one and blew the game open to 41-22 at halftime.

“Tonight I didn’t think,” Hanson said. “So I need to stop thinking and that’ll solve all my problems (of) the ball going in the hoop. ... My teammates were finding me. They were attacking downhill drawing two because we were doing a good job finishing at the rim. (Rogers) was a stud at that today, at finishing with contact. That opened it up for me and perfect pass and I’m going to knock it down.”

Rayah Marshall had 14 points on 3 of 15 shooting from the field and 8 of 9 at the free throw line and had 11 rebounds for USC (11-3, 1-2), which shot a season-low 23.0% from the field but made 41.2% of its attempts from three.

“I think the fact she got into foul trouble; she wasn’t quite as dominant, wasn’t on the floor as much,” Graves said. “I think that really allowed us to take control. Good on the defense. Our defense tonight was as good as I’ve seen us play. We’ve played to the scout very well.”

Sophomore Phillipina Kyei had six points and a career-high 20 rebounds, the most by a UO player since Jillian Alleyne had 21 on Jan. 29, 2016 against Arizona State.

The Ducks were without guard Ahlise Hurst due to a lower left leg injury she suffered against UCLA, but did have center Kennedy Basham (two points, one rebound) back for the first time since the Nov. 7 season opener.

“(Kyei’s) forced to be physical and give us a presence in the paint,” Rogers said. “We don’t have very many options. Between her and Kennedy they have to be those post presence for us.”