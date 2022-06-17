HI there, I'm Emma! I'm a 5 year old kitty looking for my furever home. I'm an active and chatty... View on PetFinder
Emma
KALAMA — Kalama schools were temporarily locked down Monday afternoon as police responded to a threat against protestors outside the high scho…
The report focused on the groups the local politician joined on Facebook.
A religious school in Longview is finalizing a $1.8-million deal with the Kelso School District to buy the old Beacon Hill Elementary School a…
KALAMA — Parents and students say Kalama High School leaders could have done more before two students were arrested Monday for alleged threats…
At least one-third of Cowlitz County residents are eligible for free or discounted high-speed internet through a new federal program.
Longview’s Columbia Valley Gardens Elementary School and Cascade Middle School will start next fall with new principals who are coming in with…
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
A Longview man was arrested for suspicion of first-degree assault for allegedly shooting a man during an overnight dispute at the Monticello Hotel.
The fine china was set, the tables draped in linens and colorful hats were donned at Canterbury Park Independent Living on Tuesday in Longview…
A mural of multicolored planks lines the fence around Mint Valley Elementary School, thanks to efforts by school officials, community business…