ELECTION 2020: From the Editor
ELECTION 2020: From the Editor

Dear Readers,

I invite you to bookmark tdn.com if you haven’t already done so — on your computer, tablet or mobile phone — to see the latest official returns for local, state and national races after the polls close at 8 p.m. on election night.

We will be updating the vote totals and election news continuously tonight and for the next several days at tdn.com, with new official results online each evening. The initial returns on election night aren’t released until after the press start of our Nov. 4 print edition. Tomorrow, and in the days that follow, our print editions will deliver the background and analysis; our website and mobile app will deliver the up-to-the-minute results. To sign up for email alerts of breaking news, go to tdn.com.

— Barry Holtzclaw, Editor

