EIS approved for lower Columbia and Snake rivers

“Federal agencies chose a ‘flexible spill’ arrangement as the preferred management alternative for the four dams in the lower Snake River. While spill is projected to aid the survival of juvenile salmon navigating from their natal headwaters to the ocean, it does not address other challenges posed by the dams,” Skiff said

Reclamation Regional Director Lorri Gray disagreed. “The selected alternative meets the purpose and need of the action and a majority of the EIS objectives, balancing the co-lead agencies’ abilities to meet statutory project obligations while also complying with the requirements of the ESA, Clean Water Act and other applicable laws.”

Key to the EIS process was the identification of mitigation actions to offset adverse impacts of the measures in the selected alternative and operation of the Columbia River System consistent with its congressionally authorized purposes. For example, BPA will fund additional protection and mitigation actions and will include those actions in its existing Fish and Wildlife Program.