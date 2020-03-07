DST for March 8

America is approaching one of its most contentious hours, and officially, it’s one that doesn’t exist.

On the issue of daylight saving time, which begins officially at 2 a.m. Sunday — or is that 3 a.m.? — America is a nation divided. Either way, the citizenry loses a precious weekend hour; in exchange millions more folks get to eat their dinners before dark.

According to the National Conference of State Legislators, lawmakers in 32 states are considering bills that would change the current system of splitting up the year into about eight months of daylight time and the rest, standard.

“It’s been a hot issue,” said Jim Reed, an NCSL official. And it’s getting hotter, he added. Every year more state lawmakers are considering changing the system. The preponderance of them are pushing for year-round daylight time, although Congress has forbidden states from doing so.

Yet, if the issue were put to a national primary, all-standard, all-the-time would win decisively, according to an AP-NORC poll conducted last year. More than 70% of those surveyed said: Please stop with the changes, period.