Don't join the 'twindemic'. Get a flu shot.

One important difference between the two is that while we are still waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine, we do have one for influenza that’s readily available at little or no cost. But astonishingly, less than half of American adults choose to take this simple preventive measure most years.

Last year, just 48% of adults in the U.S. were immunized against influenza.

If you’ve never gotten a flu shot, this would be the year to start. There’s no good reason not to. Manufacturers have ramped up production, and so far 105.5 million doses have been distributed in the U.S., with millions more to come. Health providers are trying to make it safe and easy to get the shots, offering walk-in and drive-up vaccination clinics.

Distrust in vaccines in general has been growing in recent years, but there is still a mountain of data that shows all vaccinations are overwhelming safe. And getting a flu shot does not make getting the flu more likely. The shot contains inactive virus and the nasal spray vaccine uses an active fragment too small to make you sick, both of which trigger the creation of antibodies that can help fight off an infection.