Donald Trump says GOP needs to 'get rid of' Herrera Beutler and others, in CPAC speech

RINOs will destroy the country

(01:19:24) But the Republicans do not stick together. The RINOs that we’re surrounded with will destroy the Republican Party and the American worker and will destroy our country itself. The RINOs, Republican in name only. But the Republican Party is united. The only division is between a handful of Washington, DC, establishment, political hacks, and everybody else all over the country. I think we have tremendous unity. When you look at the crowds outside that want your seat so badly. They will take your seat in two seconds. They want your seat. Congratulations. Congratulations on getting in, by the way. I’m very proud.

‘I got more votes’

(01:23:34) So how the hell is it possible that we lost? It’s not possible. I got more votes. I got more. And which it isn’t just me. When I say, “I,” I am talking about we. We, we got more votes than any incumbent, any incumbent president in the history of our country, almost 75 million votes. And that doesn’t include the votes and ballots they threw out. If you include them, you’ll see numbers that are much different. We did even better in the second election than we did in the first. I won the first. We won the second. We did much better. Sort of strange, right? “How did you do?” “Well we did much better the second time.”