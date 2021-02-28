Donald Trump says GOP needs to 'get rid of' Herrera Beutler and others, in CPAC speech

Former President Donald Trump, in his own words, at the CPAC conference, Feb. 28. Verbatim excerpts from a transcription published online by rev.com. Time stamps precede each excerpt.
More than half way into his CPAC speech, Donald Trump singled out for special retribution Republican members of Congress who had voted to impeach him in the House Jan.13 and convict him in the Senate Feb. 12, including Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, who represents Washington’s 3rd District, which includes Cowlitz County. He also repeated his assertion that he did not lose the 2020 presidential election.
Here are his own words:
‘Get rid of them all’
(01:17:14) The Democrats don’t have grand-standers like Mitt Romney, little Ben Sasse, Richard Burr, Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Pat Toomey; and in the House, Tom Rice, South Carolina, Adam Kinzinger, Dan Newhouse, Anthony Gonzalez. That’s another beauty. Fred Upton, Jamie Herrera Butler, Peter Meyer, John Katko, David Valadeo. And of course the warmonger, a person that loves seeing our troops fighting, Liz Cheney. How about that? The good news is in her state, she’s been censured. And in her state, her poll numbers have dropped faster than any human being I’ve ever seen. So hopefully, they’ll get rid of her with the next election. Get rid of them all.
RINOs will destroy the country
(01:19:24) But the Republicans do not stick together. The RINOs that we’re surrounded with will destroy the Republican Party and the American worker and will destroy our country itself. The RINOs, Republican in name only. But the Republican Party is united. The only division is between a handful of Washington, DC, establishment, political hacks, and everybody else all over the country. I think we have tremendous unity. When you look at the crowds outside that want your seat so badly. They will take your seat in two seconds. They want your seat. Congratulations. Congratulations on getting in, by the way. I’m very proud.
‘I got more votes’
(01:23:34) So how the hell is it possible that we lost? It’s not possible. I got more votes. I got more. And which it isn’t just me. When I say, “I,” I am talking about we. We, we got more votes than any incumbent, any incumbent president in the history of our country, almost 75 million votes. And that doesn’t include the votes and ballots they threw out. If you include them, you’ll see numbers that are much different. We did even better in the second election than we did in the first. I won the first. We won the second. We did much better. Sort of strange, right? “How did you do?” “Well we did much better the second time.”