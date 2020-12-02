Does Zach LaVine have a long-term future under the new Bulls management?

CHICAGO — Zach LaVine became a popular name to appear in trade rumors during the extended offseason for the Chicago Bulls, starting right around when the Bulls overhauled their front office in April.
Several teams apparently inquired about LaVine’s availability, but the Bulls did not seem interested in moving him, considering talks never appeared to make much progress.
Still, it’s fair to wonder exactly what LaVine’s future will look like under new management, even if he said those rumors did not bother him.
“As long as I’m on this team, I’m going to continue to put my input and try to be a leader and show what type of guy I am and what my value is,” LaVine said during a videoconference Tuesday, when training camp opened with individual workouts at the Advocate Center.
“If something happens, it happens. I understand that ... while you’re on this team, you have to be all in. I’ve been all in since the first day I’ve been here. I really like Chicago. But if something were to happen, I’m not a resentful person. I understand the business of basketball and I keep moving forward.”
It helps that LaVine, a former prep star at Bothell High School has been traded before. He’s preparing to enter his fourth season with the Bulls after they acquired him as the centerpiece of the 2017 draft-night trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves for Jimmy Butler. LaVine has developed into an elite offensive player, averaging 25.5 points and 4.2 assists last season while shooting 45% from the field and 38% from 3-point range.
As his usage rate and scoring output have increased the last two seasons, however, it has not translated into much winning for the Bulls. LaVine never has played in the playoffs in his six-year career, and although the Bulls entered last season with postseason aspirations, they fell way short of their goal.
And it bothers him.
“I want to be great in this league, so to be great, you have to make your team better and you have to go to playoffs and play winning games,” he said. “I haven’t gotten that part of my career yet, and it sucks.”
If the new front office is going to overhaul this roster, it makes sense that teams would covet LaVine. He is only 25, is one of the NBA’s best scorers (13th in the league last season) and is on a favorable contract set to pay him $19.5 million in each of the next two seasons. The Bulls will face a decision soon on whether to extend LaVine or risk losing him in free agency for nothing.
So far, the new executives have not shown much interest in dealing him. They’ve included him in the plans leading up to training camp and stayed in constant communication, as has new coach Billy Donovan.
“He’s been an unbelievable individual player,” executive vice president Arturas Karnisovas said. “He has a skill set that is hard to find in our league. We just have to put it in a way that is going to be in a team setting. It’s all about results. It’s a result-driven league.”
Although LaVine has often been one of the Bulls’ rare bright spots the last few seasons, he still has some flaws as a player. He has room to grow as a playmaker — he can be prone to turnovers as his share of the ballhandling increases — and needs to make significant strides on defense.
But he never has been shy about pointing out his flaws or his goals, all with the aim of turning into a more complete and winning player.
“I just try to get the job done by any means necessary,” LaVine said. “If that means I’ve got to go out there and score more, if I’ve got to be out there and be a facilitator, if I have to take a bigger role on defense, you know, whatever it is, I just want to win games.
“I want to get to the playoffs. I want to continue to move this franchise forward.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!