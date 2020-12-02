Does Zach LaVine have a long-term future under the new Bulls management?

As his usage rate and scoring output have increased the last two seasons, however, it has not translated into much winning for the Bulls. LaVine never has played in the playoffs in his six-year career, and although the Bulls entered last season with postseason aspirations, they fell way short of their goal.

And it bothers him.

“I want to be great in this league, so to be great, you have to make your team better and you have to go to playoffs and play winning games,” he said. “I haven’t gotten that part of my career yet, and it sucks.”

If the new front office is going to overhaul this roster, it makes sense that teams would covet LaVine. He is only 25, is one of the NBA’s best scorers (13th in the league last season) and is on a favorable contract set to pay him $19.5 million in each of the next two seasons. The Bulls will face a decision soon on whether to extend LaVine or risk losing him in free agency for nothing.

So far, the new executives have not shown much interest in dealing him. They’ve included him in the plans leading up to training camp and stayed in constant communication, as has new coach Billy Donovan.