Repairs for Cowlitz River bridge by Longview Wye start Monday

Officials say a recent bridge inspection found a floor beam crack on the bridge that spans the Cowlitz River near the Longview Wye and Interstate 5.

State crews plan to fix the State route 432 beams on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.

From 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. the eastbound lane of the bridge near Gerhart Gardens Park will be closed, according to a Washington State Department of Transportation news release. Flaggers will alternate traffic in both directions over the single lane.

— The Daily News

Chehalis massage therapist charged

A massage therapist practicing in Chehalis is facing six felony sexual assault charges in Lewis County Superior Court for allegedly inappropriately touching six female massage clients between June 2021 and June 2023.

The investigation into the suspect, Michael P. Frietze, 46, of Chehalis, was opened after a victim reported a possible assault at a business in the 2500 block of Northwest Kresky Avenue at 10:52 a.m. on June 23, according to the Chehalis Police Department.

Between that first report on June 23 and when detectives referred the case to local prosecutors on Tuesday, a total of six victims came forward to report incidents of alleged sexual abuse by Frietze, according to the affidavit. All six victims reported Frietze allegedly touched them sexually during scheduled massages.

He was charged Wednesday with four counts of indecent liberties and two counts of second-degree rape.

— Emily Fitzgerald,

The Chronicle

Ridgefield man, 72, accused of killing 80-year-old wife

A Ridgefield man accused of strangling his 80-year-old wife Wednesday morning reportedly suffers from mental health problems, apparently triggered by her recent cancer diagnosis, court records show.

Wayne R. Leonetti, 72, appeared Thursday in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of second-degree domestic violence murder.

Clark County sheriff’s deputies responded at 11:12 a.m. to a house in the 19400 block of Northwest 61st Avenue. Leonetti called 911 to report he’d just killed his wife, identified by investigators as Alice Bolen. A family member also called 911 to report Leonetti had called her and said he’d killed his wife, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Bolen was pronounced dead at the scene, despite life-saving efforts. Investigators said her injuries were consistent with strangulation, according to the affidavit.

— Becca Robbins,

The Columbian

County meetings updates

The Cowlitz County commissioners will not meet Monday or Tuesday due to July Fourth. They will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday for a work session in the commissioners hearing room, third floor, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Kelso, and via Zoom.

The Kalama Parks & Recreation Advisory Committee will hold its next meeting at 5:30 p.m. July 11 in the City Council Chambers, 320 N. 1st St, Kalama. All regular future meetings will be held at 5:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the City Council Chambers.

— The Daily News