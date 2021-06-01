Dexter
Related to this story
Most Popular
However, other allegations against Davidson and Chief Deputy Coroner Brett Dundas of theft, fraud relating to space rental and creating a hostile work environment were found to be either unsubstantiated or not criminal and therefore outside the scope of the investigation. Neither Davidson nor Dundas returned requests for comment Friday afternoon.
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
Gil Schauer crochets plastic mats with recycled grocery bags so the homeless can have softer bedding than the hard ground.
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
An unexpected change came down from the hill Tuesday evening, as Sean McDonald announced that he was resigning from his position as the head f…
-
- 5 min to read
For many of the people living at the Alabama Street homeless camp in Longview, there are numerous reasons why they don't stay at the county's two emergency shelters or one of several temporary housing programs.
Castle Rock has the highest rate of vaccination in the county, with 63% of residents initiating vaccination and 46% fully vaccinated, according to a county health department data report.
CASTLE ROCK — The police department is expected to have a new patrol car by the fall after one of its vehicles was totaled and an officer was …
KALAMA — Kalama High School senior Matthew Rinard pushed to get “the most he can out of everything” for himself and his class, as the pandemic…
A 2019 law to prevent people from stealing shopping carts and abandoning them in Longview is expected to be enforced by fall.