Denver Nuggets give the Trail Blazers a dose of their own 3-point medicine to win Game 3 of the playoff series

On offense, the Nuggets produced their best 3-point shooting in the series.

The Nuggets shot 52.8 percent (20-of-38) from the 3-point line, with guard Austin Rivers making 5-of-10 on his way to 21 points. The Blazers tied the game 91-91 with 4:53 remaining in the game before Rivers drained the first of his four consecutive 3s and by the time the fourth one went in, the Nuggets had a 111-103 lead with 1:24 remaining.

“His performance was probably the one who decided who was going to win the game,” Nuggets’ center Nikola Jokic said after the game. “He won us the game.”

Rivers’ backcourt mate, Facundo Campazzo posted a solid performance. The 30-year-old rookie from Argentina had 11 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a block in the game. And of course, he spent time harassing Lillard and McCollum.

Jokic, the consensus front-runner for the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award, made 12-of-24 shots overall and he also made 4-of-7 3-point shots. Jokic produced another stellar all-around game, with 11 rebounds and five assists.

“Playing through Nikola was very effective—he’s gonna score, draw the foul or he’s gonna make the right play,” Malone said after the game.

Jokic, taking advantage of the Blazers’ decision to go small in the game, posted six offensive rebounds, with two coming in the final 3.2 seconds. Guard Monte Morris missed the second of two free throws, but Jokic was there to tip the basketball twice, the second one for the bucket to give the Nuggets their final margin of victory.

