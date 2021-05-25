Denver Nuggets’ bench bounces back to help defeat the Trail Blazers in Game 2

Denver Nuggets’ backup forward Paul Millsap received a pass near the free throw line. He was guarded by the much smaller Trail Blazer’ guard Damian Lillard.

Millsap lowered his shoulder and powered into Lillard, forcing Lillard to back up and eventually fall backward in an attempt to draw a charge. The officials didn’t buy Lillard’s effort and Millsap scored on an easy basket.

While Denver star Nikola Jokic produced the type of performance expected of him Monday night, it was Millsap, Monte Morris and the other role players who were a large factor in the Nuggets’ 128-109 win over the Trail Blazers in Game 2 in Denver.

The Nuggets’ bench, outscored by the Blazers’ bench 34-20 in Game 1, responded with far better production in Game 2, outscoring the Blazers 38-21. The Nuggets, playing a game they needed to win, tied the best-of-the-seven series 1-1, with Games 3 and 4 at Portland on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

“A big thing after Game 1 was their bench dominated us,” Nuggets’ coach Michael Malone said after the game. “(Portland reserves) Carmelo Anthony and Anfernee Simons hit eight out of 13 3s. We did a much better job of not only scoring off our bench, but defending their bench.”