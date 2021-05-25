Denver Nuggets’ aggressive style leads to a dominating win over the Trail Blazers to even playoff series

Campazzo and fellow guard Austin Rivers made sure the Nuggets didn’t settle from jump shots during the first quarter of Game 2. The two each made a concerted effort to drive to the basket, and Jokic spent more time in the paint area - eight of his baskets came inside the paint - and finished the game with 38 points after making 15-of-20 shots overall.

The Nuggets made 13-of-22 shots (59.2 percent) and posted a 31-25 lead after the opening quarter. The Nuggets, spending more time attacking the basket and less time shooting from the perimeter, shot 52.9 percent overall in the game.

The Nuggets’ aggressiveness and physicality extended to their defense.

“We dictated how physical the game would be played. We let the refs know this is how we were playing tonight. It made it kind of easier for us to play the game physical,” Denver guard Monte Morris said after the game. “We just knew that our sense of urgency had to be better.”

A key to the Denver’s win was slowing Blazer guard Damian Lillard, who traumatized the Nuggets by making 6-of-8 3-point shots and scoring 22 points in the second quarter and 32 points in the first half to keep the Blazers within striking distance.