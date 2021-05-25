Denver Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon shuts down red-hot Damian Lillard in the second half to fuel Game 2 win

Denver Nuggets’ forward Aaron Gordon had seen enough of Trail Blazer guard Damian Lillard absolutely roasting them.

Lillard was on fire in the second quarter. He had made 6-of-8 3-point shots and scored 22 points in the second quarter. Lillard blitzed the Nuggets with eight 3-pointers - tying a NBA record for a half - and he scored 32 points in the first half to keep the Blazers within striking distance.

Gordon volunteered to check the high-scoring guard to start the third quarter.

“Dame was going crazy in the first half. It almost looked like we didn’t have an answer for him,” Gordon said after the game. “I looked at the coaching staff and said, ‘I got him.’ "

Gordon’s defense stalled “Dame Time,” helping the Nuggets post a 128-109 win over the Blazers in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series. The Nuggets evened the series at 1-1.

Denver coach Michael Malone, who watched Lillard torch and scorch Austin Rivers, Facundo Campazzo and just about everyone else who wore a Nuggets’ jersey during the first half, decided to grant Gordon’s wish to defend Lillard after consulting with his coaching staff.