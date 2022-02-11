*Covid guidelines will be followed at meets/adoptions. Adoptions by appointment only after an application is approved. Meet Dennis! Dennis is... View on PetFinder
Washington may soon end its statewide mask mandates, as students at four Cowlitz County school districts say enough is enough.
Officials have released updates on three unrelated 2021 Cowlitz County cases involving two deaths in Longview and Kelso and one involving a Lo…
The woman who admitted to helping Cowlitz County Deputy Justin DeRosier’s killer escape in 2019 was sentenced to a year and a day in prison Mo…
A new energy company is planning to move into Longview. If it gets approved, it would become one of Washington’s largest sites turning old foo…
Police are searching for three armed men who they say robbed a marijuana dispensary early Saturday in Longview.
Homeowner stops thief
TOUTLE — More than 100 Toutle Lake School students and community members Monday lined Spirit Lake Memorial Highway with signs and flags protes…
Before breweries opened in small towns across the country and bars changed their names to taprooms, Dave Look was serving small-batch microbre…
After 24 years running his own chiropractic business in Longview, Daren Bowlby has expanded into a fleet of regenerative medical treatments.
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
