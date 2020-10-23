Dems polling shows Herrera Beutler slightly ahead

A new poll released by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee shows close contests among 3rd Congressional District voters in both the congressional and in the presidential race.

Voting began last week, but 5 percent of likely 3rd District voters were still undecided about the congressional race this week, according to the poll.

The poll conducted by DCCC Analytics Department of 425 likely general election voters from October 19-20 has a margin of error or +/- 4.9%.

Both races are within that margin.

Five-term incumbent Republican Jaime Herrera Beutler was favored by 49% of the poll respondents, while Democratic challenger Carolyn Long was favored by 47%, according to the Democratic Party poll, with 5% percent of voters undecided.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is up 2 points over President Donald Trump in the district among those polled. Biden is leading Trump at 45-43%.

“This is the third poll where Herrera Beutler has been unable to clear 50%, illustrating how vulnerable the incumbent is,” Long’s campaign said in a statement accompanying the release of the poll results.

“The campaign to represent Southwest Washington in Congress is more competitive than ever —and the stakes have never been higher. This poll shows the strength of this campaign and how vulnerable the current incumbent is electorally,” said Abby Olmstead, campaign manager for Carolyn Long.

