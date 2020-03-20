Decisions on Spirit Lake road, tunnel repair project due next week

An environmental assessment and draft decision notice for the controversial road and drainage tunnel projects at Spirit Lake is expected to be released next week.
The multifaceted project focuses primarily on drainage issues for the lake that resulted from the 1980 eruption of the nearby volcano. Debris from the explosion blocked the historic outflow of the lake and a tunnel was put in place to help drain the lake and prevent a catastrophic flood.
The plan, as currently proposed, would replace a corroded inlet gate to the Spirit Lake drainage tunnel while also installing a backup gate. Additionally, the U.S. Forest Service hopes to be able to drill through the volcanic debris blockage that’s dammed up the lake to understand how to better manage the issue in the future. The tunnel is now 35 years old and needs extensive repairs.
“We plan to release the Draft Decision Notice and Environmental Assessment (EA) between March 25-27th,” project planner Michelle King said in an email to The Daily News.
According to the USFS, tunnel work and drilling would require construction of an access road near the lake. That part of the plan has been particularly contentious.
Scientists and conservationists are concerned that re-establishing a road into the area will degrade research plots and introduce invasive species, some of which already have found refuge in some of the streams entering Spirit Lake. The public has a legitimate safety interest, but there is no emergency, according to the view of some project opponents.
On the other hand, local officials, including the Cowlitz County commissioners, say the level of uncertainty about the debris blockage and the condition of the tunnel make the work more urgent than it appears.
The Forest Service received 155 responses during a recently concluded 45-day public comment period. Only members of the public who submitted a qualifying comment during that time will be allowed to provide additional comment on the environmental assessment.
“I think we got a great number of high-quality comments, so that’s always helpful when you reach the people you’re intending to reach,” King said in a phone interview.
If no objections are raised in the 45-days following the release of the draft Decision Notice then a formal decision could be signed by the forest supervisor. However, if objections are raised, the path forward may wind up being more complicated.
“We are prepared for objections,” King added.
Detailed information on the project as well as links to provide new comments, or review old comments, can be found online at www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=57259&exp=overview.