Decisions on Spirit Lake road, tunnel repair project due next week

An environmental assessment and draft decision notice for the controversial road and drainage tunnel projects at Spirit Lake is expected to be released next week.

The multifaceted project focuses primarily on drainage issues for the lake that resulted from the 1980 eruption of the nearby volcano. Debris from the explosion blocked the historic outflow of the lake and a tunnel was put in place to help drain the lake and prevent a catastrophic flood.

The plan, as currently proposed, would replace a corroded inlet gate to the Spirit Lake drainage tunnel while also installing a backup gate. Additionally, the U.S. Forest Service hopes to be able to drill through the volcanic debris blockage that’s dammed up the lake to understand how to better manage the issue in the future. The tunnel is now 35 years old and needs extensive repairs.

“We plan to release the Draft Decision Notice and Environmental Assessment (EA) between March 25-27th,” project planner Michelle King said in an email to The Daily News.

According to the USFS, tunnel work and drilling would require construction of an access road near the lake. That part of the plan has been particularly contentious.