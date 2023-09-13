Sara Elcano is sifting through feedback of Reser Stadium’s reopening, as the Oregon State venue staged its first event last Saturday since finishing a $161 million west side remodel.

From Beaver Street to a light show to concessions that go far beyond burgers and hot dogs, the 2023 football season opener was a hit to the 35,728 who attended, and not just because the Beavers beat UC Davis 55-7.

There were minor setbacks. The stadium’s sound system was irksome to those in certain sections, but that’s getting fixed. Myriad new food options made for some long lines and concourse congestion.

“For a game 1 with one side of the stadium new, it was a success,” said Elcano, OSU senior associate athletic director for external operations. “For everything that’s changed, and the amount of new staff we’ve seen in the transition, I definitely think it was a success.”

Elcano braced for a full day after leaving her daughter’s soccer game Saturday morning to arrive at Reser at 10 a.m. More than 12 hours later, she wrapped up with a feeling that the 20-month project and years of planning and fundraising prior to that was worth the effort.

Elcano said many of the positive comments came from the stadium’s upgraded LED lights, which have an immediate on/off function, flash and color changes. They’re most effective after dark, so those who stayed for the later stages of the game got the full effect.

“The biggest hit was the lights without a doubt. I think some people knew it was coming. Same may not have read it anywhere,” Elcano said. “When it was really dark, and we scored that touchdown, we went orange with the boards and flickered the lights, there was an audible gasp from the crowd.”

Elcano said she’s received “a lot of positive feedback” on the west side’s branding and signage, as well as the variety and quality of concession items.

Beaver Street was the place to be for many fans. The railing, which runs parallel to the field, proved to be a popular place for fans to consume food and beverages while watching the game. Traffic, however, got to be a little much at times, particularly before the game as Beaver Street became congested for curious fans. Elcano said it’s likely to be an issue for the first few games as fans want to check out the area.

Elcano said the school is considering a painted lane on Beaver Street that would serve as a place to walk through and not congregate.

“I don’t ever expect it’s going to be quiet and dead. It is the banner of Reser Stadium, and you’re going to see groups meeting up there,” she said.

One miss was the quantity of food prepared in advance. Multiple concession areas throughout the stadium ran out of food during pregame. That led to longer lines with people waiting. There was also a power outage at the south end of the stadium that led to food availability issues.

“That’s a conversation we’ll have with our concessionaire because the popularity didn’t surprise us. Not being fully prepared with the product was surprising,” Elcano said.