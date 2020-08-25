Baker - Ralph Donald, 71, of Kelso, Wash., passed away August 21, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Steele Chapel.
Holmes - Joan Louise, 78, of Vancouver, Wash., passed away August 25, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Columbia Funeral Service.
Rebisch - Cheryl A., 72, of Longview, Wash., passed away August 23, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens.
Stroh - Robert Leonard, 66, of Longview, Wash., passed away August 23, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Hubbard Funeral Home.
White - Roy Daniel, 75, of Longview, Wash., passed away August 21, 2020 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens.
