Deadline to nominate veterans extended

The deadline to nominate local heroes for The Daily News’ Stories of Honor has been extended to the end of the month.

The program accepts nominations of local veterans and active-duty military personnel from all branches of the armed forces. Nominees must be living in or have been from our coverage area. Stories will be featured weekly in The Daily News and at tdn.com Sept. 26 through Oct. 31.

The series will be followed up with a commemorative special section on Veterans’ Day, Nov. 11, and an in-person event honoring all featured veterans following the conclusion of the Stories of Honor series.

Nominations can be submitted online at go.tdn.com/StoriesofHonor.

Title sponsors for Stories of Honor are Weyerhaeuser, Waste Control, Drew’s Grocery & Deli, Stuffy’s II, Longview Memorial Park and The Wall That Heals.

