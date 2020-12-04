De Puisaye-Greene pleads guilty to Ryderwood murder

Anthony De Puisaye-Greene on Friday pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for the March 2019 killing of Travis Seiber, along with other charges, instead of going to a jury trial.
De Puisaye-Greene will be sentenced Dec. 14 for the Ryderwood murder, which occurred in the early morning hours of March 18, 2019. He is suspected of killing Seiber while robbing him of a DVD player, DVR and cell phone, according to a Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office press release.
His other charges include first-degree robbery, first-degree murder in the course of another crime, inflicting bodily injury, unlawful firearm possession, possession of a stolen firearm, residential burglary, intimating a witness and an older second-degree identify theft charge from Feb. 2019.
According to court documents, 28-year-old De Puisaye-Greene and his 45-year-old girlfriend at the time, Elizabeth Rogan, both of Centralia, went to 47-year-old Seiber's house to rob him.
Rogan told deputies she met Seiber in 2014 through Plenty of Fish, an online dating app. They went years without communicating before reconnecting in January this year, but she soon began dating De Puisaye-Greene and ceased contact with Seiber.
On March 18, she and Greene were driving near Pe Ell when De Puisaye-Greene devised a plan to rob Seiber, she said. She told deputies she drove to Seiber’s house so the couple could rob him, knowing De Puisaye-Greene was carrying a handgun, according to court documents.
Rogan visited Seiber unannounced and asked to use his bathroom in order to distract him, she told investigators. Seiber let her inside, and after she left the home she heard a gunshot and ran back to their vehicle. Rogan said she wanted to leave without De Puisaye-Greene but did not have the keys to the car.
Seiber died from a single gunshot wound to the head, and forensic ballistic analysis revealed that a firearm recovered from De Puisaye-Greene and Rogan’s home was the same firearm that was used to murder Seiber, according to a Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office press release.
Rogan is scheduled for a Feb. 17, 2021 sentencing hearing, as she pleaded guilty in February of this year to first-degree murder in the course of another crime, first-degree robbery with a deadly weapon, first-degree burglary, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, residential burglary, possession of a stolen firearm, second-degree possession of stolen property and second-degree identity theft.
