De Puisaye-Greene pleads guilty to Ryderwood murder

On March 18, she and Greene were driving near Pe Ell when De Puisaye-Greene devised a plan to rob Seiber, she said. She told deputies she drove to Seiber’s house so the couple could rob him, knowing De Puisaye-Greene was carrying a handgun, according to court documents.

Rogan visited Seiber unannounced and asked to use his bathroom in order to distract him, she told investigators. Seiber let her inside, and after she left the home she heard a gunshot and ran back to their vehicle. Rogan said she wanted to leave without De Puisaye-Greene but did not have the keys to the car.

Seiber died from a single gunshot wound to the head, and forensic ballistic analysis revealed that a firearm recovered from De Puisaye-Greene and Rogan’s home was the same firearm that was used to murder Seiber, according to a Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office press release.

Rogan is scheduled for a Feb. 17, 2021 sentencing hearing, as she pleaded guilty in February of this year to first-degree murder in the course of another crime, first-degree robbery with a deadly weapon, first-degree burglary, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, residential burglary, possession of a stolen firearm, second-degree possession of stolen property and second-degree identity theft.

