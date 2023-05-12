Abigail Bozarth, of Kalama, attending Saint Martin's University, and Anela Burg, of Saint Helens, attending Pennsylvania State University, have been named to the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.

***

Hannah Gaebel, of Kelso, has been named to the 2023 winter quarter honor roll at Spokane Community College. The honor roll lists those students who achieved a grade point average of 3.0 or above.

***

Zachary Williams, of Longview, recently graduated from University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

***

Madeline Barker, of Kalama, has been named to the 2023 winter term dean's list at Eastern Oregon University. Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded coursework for the duration of the term.