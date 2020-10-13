Darla Bernard, Community Home Health and Hospice

Bernard, a Kelso resident, got her start in housekeeping four decades ago. In 1980, she began working at Frontier. After 10 years there, she moved to the Canterbury Inn. In 1997, she made the move to CHHH.

Her usual eight-hour shift at work begins by preparing her cleaning cart for the day, filling her disinfectant bottles and mop bucket and piling up clean rags. Then the real work begins in the bathrooms, disinfecting and wiping down every single surface and cleaning the floors. From there, it’s the same process in the facility’s halls and entranceways, while also wiping down every single door handle, counter, and seating area.

Once that’s all done, Bernard moves on to clean the offices and break room of CHHH’s human resources department before going back to care center and doing it all over again.

If a patient leaves the facility, Bernard has to do a deep clean of the room — from the furniture to the bathroom to the walls themselves — before another patient can move in.

“I love things to be clean and organized,” Bernard said. “That makes me feel good to know that somebody can come in and just feel comfortable in their environment because it’s clean. I mean, I would like that. And so it takes a lot of love for the work and caring for people.”