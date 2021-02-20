Damian Lillard, who handled All-Star slight with class, faced uphill battle from the start: How timing, voting and perception worked against him

2. Early voting did in Lillard before his hot run: Sure, the Blazers are 18-10 and riding a six-game winning streak, but their hot play of late came toward the end of the fan voting, which began Jan. 28. On that day, the Blazers lost at Houston to fall to 9-8 and had lost four out of six games. The Blazers had not yet started to roll following the loss of McCollum and Nurkic. Dallas was 8-10 as of Jan. 28 and had lost six of eight. Both teams were struggling, and their records were close enough that they wouldn’t be a factor for most fans. The first fan results were released Feb. 4 and revealed that Doncic held a lead of 1,395,719 to 998,853, a difference of 396,866, or nearly 40% more votes for Doncic. Already, Lillard was behind the 8-ball.

4. Blazers’ hot streak ultimately mattered, but not enough: The Blazers upset Philadelphia on the road the night the first votes were released. However, Portland won that game without Lillard. In a four-game stretch, the Blazers got wins over Washington (4-13 at the time) and the 76ers (without Lillard) while getting blown out 134-106 at Milwaukee and losing at New York to end a six-game road trip at 3-3 on Feb. 6. That was not a very inspiring stretch. Dallas, meanwhile, went 2-2 during that same period, with Doncic going for 42 points and 11 assists in a win over Curry and Golden State. Portland then beat Orlando (9-16) on Feb. 9, two days before the next batch of votes were released. It’s not as if Lillard and the Blazers had done much between the start of voting and Feb. 11 to lead voters to select Lillard over Doncic. They went 5-3, with the most impressive victory coming without Lillard. The vote count released Feb. 11 had Doncic in second place (Curry led with 4,033,050 votes) at 2,484,552 votes. Lillard was in third at 2,095,157. Lillard had received more votes than Doncic from the first release to the second, but not enough to make a dent in his overall deficit. Lillard did, however, reduce Doncic’s percentage lead to 18.5%, down from 39.7%. On Feb. 11 is truly when Lillard’s push began. He led the Blazers to a home win over Philadelphia to ignite a six-game winning streak filled with great Lillard performances and moments. Portland also got a win over Dallas on Feb. 14. But to expect that weeklong showing to significantly impact voting was unrealistic. The final vote count on Thursday was 3,335,042 for Doncic and 2,848,663 for Lillard. Doncic’s overall lead actually grew to 486,379 votes, but the percentage difference fell to 17.1%. So, clearly, Lillard’s great play and team success helped him make up ground with voters. But there was no way voting would have flipped enough for Lillard to make up the difference based on one week of action.