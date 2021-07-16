Damian Lillard trade demand: It's not true, says Trail Blazers star

Portland All-Star guard Damian Lillard denied reports that he would be requesting a trade in the coming days from the Trail Blazers, which included that the Lakers would be one of his desired destinations.

Lillard said he "woke up to those reports" Friday morning before practice with Team USA in Las Vegas.

Lillard also said he hasn't decided on his future, whether that's in Portland or somewhere else.

"It's not true. I'll start off the rift and say it's not true," Lillard said of the reports. "I said the last time I spoke with you guys [in the media] that a lot of things are being said and it hasn't come from me. So, No. 1, it's not true. And secondly, I also said that I haven't made any firm decision on what my future will be. So, it's really no need for anybody else to speak for me and report this and report that. If there's something to be said, as I said the last time, I'll speak directly with my team and with [Portland general manager Neil Olshey]. So, that's that."

Lillard, 31, was asked what will go into the decision about his future.

"A lot of things go into it," he said. "But I choose not to discuss it openly. Like I said, the only people that I need to discuss that with at this moment is my team."