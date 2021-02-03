Damian Lillard’s game-winner, first-quarter awards debates, trade fits, Kevin Love’s engagement, Klay Thompson’s absence: NBA news and notes

“The Mavericks, Rockets, and Spurs have all been good for as long as I can remember. Since 2000, they have the three best franchise records in the NBA. Combined, they’ve had only four seasons under .500 over that span. We expect them to be competitive, if not contenders. But so far this season, none of them are among the top eight teams in the West. Basketball is getting weird in Texas.

“Dallas was the clear betting favorite to win the Southwest Division, yet it has lost five straight to drop to 8-12, the worst record of the bunch. Instead, San Antonio, at 11-9, is the only Texas team over .500 despite being projected to have the worst record of the three. Meanwhile, Houston traded James Harden and finds itself smack in the middle with a 9-9 record and a five-game winning streak, including a 25-point win over Dallas. Could anyone have seen all of this coming?”

‣ LaMelo Ball had the best game of young NBA career during a surprise win over the Bucks. CBS Sports has the details: