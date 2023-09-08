Could Damian Lillard, who requested a trade on July 1, actually start next season with the Portland Trail Blazers?

That’s altogether possible, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski reported Thursday on ESPN’s NBA Today show that the Blazers will intensify negotiations in an effort to trade Lillard before training camp starts Oct. 3. However, if a satisfactory deal isn’t reached, the Blazers could bring Lillard to camp and begin the season with him in the starting backcourt.

Lillard requested a trade specifically to Miami, but according to multiple sources and reports, no fruitful talks have taken place between the Blazers and the Heat.

The slow moving situation, Wojnarowski said, could force Lillard back into a Blazers uniform.

“I think you can expect the Blazers to talk with teams again before then, but this is an organization that is fully prepared, I think Damian Lillard is also prepared, for the possibility that this training camp may start with him in camp,” Wojnarowski said.

Multiple NBA sources told The Oregonian/OregonLive last month that it was possible Lillard could end up at training camp. How that might work out is anyone’s guess.

Sources say Lillard would remain professional and play to the best of his abilities but would still desire a trade to Miami.

Lillard, 33, requested a trade after the Blazers failed to make significant roster moves to improve the team’s chances to contend now. Lillard’s agent, Aaron Goodwin, reportedly told other NBA teams that it would not be in their best interest to trade for what would be an unhappy player. That reality limited the Blazers’ negotiating powers.

Starting the season with Lillard could, in theory, force Miami or other teams to up their offers to acquire the seven-time All-Star.

“If you’re the Blazers, you wait and see what happens in the first 20-25 games of the games of the season to see what direction teams go in,” Wojnarowski said. “Teams may become interested who aren’t interested now. Or teams who are interested may be willing to give more in trades.”

Or, maybe less. The risk here is that Lillard isn’t getting any younger. The reported pieces on the table from Miami included guard Tyler Herro, three first round picks, a young talented forward, pick swaps and second-round picks.

The Blazers have no interest in Herro given that guard is their most plentiful position. Whether another team could beat the reported assets in play with Miami remains to be seen. So far, no team has stepped up with a better offer.

Although Lillard stated that he ultimately would play for a team other than Miami after the NBA got involved in the contentious situation in July, teams could remain leery. A franchise must be willing to pay a steep price in assets to acquire Lillard and then pay $216 million over the next four seasons for a player who doesn’t want to play for that team.

Should Lillard suffer an injury with the Blazers, that could lower his trade value. Should this saga continue on in to next offseason, Lillard would be 34 and almost certainly command less on the trade market than he does now.