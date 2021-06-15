Damian Lillard commits to Team USA for Tokyo Olympics: Report

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has committed to play for Team USA during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics this summer, according to a report from The Athletic.

Also committing, according to the report, is Golden State forward Draymond Green.

For Lillard, who turns 31 in July, this could be his final chance to win an Olympic gold medal, although he could conceivably make the 2024 team at age 35.

Lillard withdrew from consideration to play for Team USA at the 2016 Rio Olympics in order to rest after playing most of the 2015-16 season while dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

Lillard just missed making the 2014 USA Team prior to the FIBA World Cup in Spain. He had been among the 16 finalists.

Lillard dealt with several injuries during a condensed 72-game schedule this season and even though the Blazers were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs he ultimately won’t have much time to rest up.

Team USA’s training camp will run July 6-18 in Las Vegas Nevada. The first exhibition game is set for July 10 against Nigeria.

The first Olympic game is on July 25 against France.

