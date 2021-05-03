Daisy
My name is Daisy and I am about eleven weeks old. I can be a bit shy at first but... View on PetFinder
Longview tow truck company owner 1 of 3 people killed in Interstate 5 crash Saturday south of Castle Rock
The owner of a Longview tow-truck company was one of three people killed in a crash Saturday morning on Interstate 5 south of Castle Rock when…
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
A Longview man was found guilty Tuesday of killing two huskies in 2019 and sentenced Friday to serve 30 days on an out-of-custody work crew or…
Cowlitz County District Court Judge Debra Burchett violates seven rules of conduct, reprimanded with additional training
After a little over two years on the bench, Cowlitz County District Court Judge Debra Burchett receives seven judicial rules of conduct violations from the state. Burchett will keep her position and receive additional training.
Partial coverage would cost over half a million dollars and full coverage of the entire park with lights and cameras could cost $825,000, Director of Facilities and Engineering Bill Burton told the board Wednesday. Part of the expense is that the port would need to run electricity out to the camera locations, he said.
A Longview man allegedly assaulted four teenagers Monday after hearing them say derogatory remarks about his wife through the shared wall of t…
RIDGEFIELD — A Kelso man who’s barred from ilani casino allegedly made off with $12,500 in chips after breaking into the facility Tuesday morn…
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
Cowlitz County’s COVID-19 rates are dropping but cases and hospitalizations likely will remain too high for the county to move out of Phase 2 …
Ride or Shine offers rhythmic indoor cycling classes, as well as stationary bike rentals and recorded training videos to watch at home.