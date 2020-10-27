Daily News Frontline Heroes: Food market workers

The COVID-19 pandemic shut down schools. It shut down sports, and movies, and loads of community events and services.
But food? That couldn’t be an option.
“It was a situation that — just like any postman will deliver the mail, anybody else who is an essential worker like nurses and doctors will work— the grocery workers need to work,” said Ginni Dhudwal, co-manager of Cascade Select Market.
Throughout the past seven months, Cascade Select — the only grocery store in Castle Rock — has continued its operations, adjusting to new supply methods and safety measures to make sure it can maintain its place in its community.
Dhudwal remembers back in March when worries of the pandemic coming to Washington began to grow. As signs began pointing more and more to a shutdown, she went to the back office to sit down with the store manager and discuss their first step:
“We need to put out sanitizing wipes. We need to put them at the front, we need to put them at the deli. And however much we have, we need to find suppliers for those.”
Before that, she said the mentality in terms of supply had been similar to a holiday like Thanksgiving or Christmas — there would be added demand for certain products that would last for a couple of days or weeks and then blow over. Of course, that wasn’t what ended up happening.
Instead, the roughly 20 employees at Cascade Select entered the new normal of essential workers in the pandemic: social distancing, face masks, face shields, hourly hand-washing, and daily temperature checks.
But according to Dhudwal, all of the workers at every level have risen up to and beyond the challenge.
“It was striking to me that nobody went anywhere,” she said. “They got so much involved. They gave time and energy. They were totally involved in the store. That’s what made us get through all this.”
As new protocols were introduced for workers, Dhudwal, her husband Nick, and their supply staff had to adapt to shortages up the chain for many products. Knowing their place in the community, the Cascade Select team went out of its way to maintain its stocks, turning to vendors and brands it had never worked with before to limit the amount of times customers would come in and see necessary items like toilet paper unavailable.
“That was the thing that made us feel like, ‘If anyone doesn’t want to leave the town, we need to make sure that we make everything available,” Dhudwal said.
Meanwhile, it was up to all of the clerks, cashiers, and other workers coming in contact with customers to keep the store environment as safe as possible while also being friendly and helpful to patrons.
“I wonder if at heart they might have felt worried about their families, but nothing showed on their faces,” Dhudwal said. “They were way stronger than anybody would think about, emotionally and mentally.”
And knowing that all of the store’s customers were also dealing with the stress of the pandemic, the employees at Cascade select have managed to keep one area of life that much more normal.
“All of the employees acted as a family to (the customers),” Dhudwal said. “Their smiles were hidden under their masks, but they were always confidently working and helping out.”
