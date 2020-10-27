Daily News Frontline Heroes: Food market workers

The COVID-19 pandemic shut down schools. It shut down sports, and movies, and loads of community events and services.

But food? That couldn’t be an option.

“It was a situation that — just like any postman will deliver the mail, anybody else who is an essential worker like nurses and doctors will work— the grocery workers need to work,” said Ginni Dhudwal, co-manager of Cascade Select Market.

Throughout the past seven months, Cascade Select — the only grocery store in Castle Rock — has continued its operations, adjusting to new supply methods and safety measures to make sure it can maintain its place in its community.

Dhudwal remembers back in March when worries of the pandemic coming to Washington began to grow. As signs began pointing more and more to a shutdown, she went to the back office to sit down with the store manager and discuss their first step:

“We need to put out sanitizing wipes. We need to put them at the front, we need to put them at the deli. And however much we have, we need to find suppliers for those.”