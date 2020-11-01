Daily News Frontline Heroes: Bus drivers

Fare collection resumed in August, but not before RCT equipped all of its buses with plexiglas shields around the cockpit to keep drivers separated.

At the same time, buses are being sanitized every day; Asher joked that “our buses are cleaner than they’ve been in years.”

And with the changes made to buses and operations behind the scenes, all that’s needed to complete the equation are drivers willing to safely maintain their routines.

“All of those operators have been out there nonstop during the entire pandemic,” Asher said. “You really get to see how much people rely on public transit. We don’t get to stop, because people still need to get to work. They still need to get to the grocery store to get food... People need to get out there to get things for their daily living, and we provide that essential service every day.”

Asher stressed that each of RCT’s 41 drivers — 21 fixed route operators and 20 paratransit LIFT operators — are working their jobs at the wheel while also going back to their own homes. Many have children of their own, now doing schoolwork at home, and have had to deal with ample change to their life outside of work as well.