Daily News Frontline Heroes: Bus drivers

Amy Asher, the Transit Manager at RiverCities Transit, remembers the message she had for her bus operators back in March as Coronavirus found its way to the United State:
“We don’t know the outcome of this. We don’t know how long it’s going to take, but we’re going to roll with the changes as they come, and the one thing that will be constant is change.”
The operators? They responded and stuck out what’s been a crazy year for everybody.
“Our drivers have been awesome,” Asher said. “They’ve managed to roll with the nearly-daily changes that we throw at them.”
Just as almost every other sector, 2020 has been a year of near-constant change for transit workers. On one hand, many people rely on public transit on an everyday basis for transportation to work, school, and groceries. On the other, buses are very confined, indoor spaces where masses of people sit in close proximity to each other — the perfect setting to spread a virus like COVID.
“It’s not an environment that’s real conducive when you’re in a pandemic,” Asher said. “But we managed to modify the workspace as much as possible so that they felt safe and our passengers could feel safe.“
The first step was to secure as much personal protective equipment as possible for drivers. RCT already stocked gloves for drivers before the pandemic began, but began collecting masks for operators to use. To minimize contact between driver and passenger, RCT suspended fares, had riders enter the bus from the back, and taped off seats to keep numbers down.
Fare collection resumed in August, but not before RCT equipped all of its buses with plexiglas shields around the cockpit to keep drivers separated.
At the same time, buses are being sanitized every day; Asher joked that “our buses are cleaner than they’ve been in years.”
And with the changes made to buses and operations behind the scenes, all that’s needed to complete the equation are drivers willing to safely maintain their routines.
“All of those operators have been out there nonstop during the entire pandemic,” Asher said. “You really get to see how much people rely on public transit. We don’t get to stop, because people still need to get to work. They still need to get to the grocery store to get food... People need to get out there to get things for their daily living, and we provide that essential service every day.”
Asher stressed that each of RCT’s 41 drivers — 21 fixed route operators and 20 paratransit LIFT operators — are working their jobs at the wheel while also going back to their own homes. Many have children of their own, now doing schoolwork at home, and have had to deal with ample change to their life outside of work as well.
But when it comes to the changes surrounding their jobs, Asher says each and every one of them has risen to the challenge of making riding the bus just that much more normal a part of riders’ daily experience.
“They were troopers,” Asher said. “And we appreciate them for being out there and continuing to provide this essential and needed.”
