Daily News Frontline Hero: Valerie Mingua, business owner

At Biglots, Mingua and her coworkers all wear masks and practice the basic safety measures put in place for the pandemic. But Mingua — who after cancer treatment is severely immuno-compromised — said that many customers don’t do the same and openly flaunt mask requirements in front of her.

“It has changed peoples’ way of being, and I don’t understand why,” she said. “I understand that it’s frustrating and things are closed, but we’re all in this together. I don’t understand why we can’t go through this together and be kind to one another.”

Even before COVID, but especially now, Mingua always does her best to remain positive. She lost both of her parents to cancer at a young age, something she says has taught her to value everything. And between her children and her coworkers and customers at Biglots — whom she says are family to her themselves — Mingua stays positive.

“They drive me to keep going,” she said.

That outlook is something those around Mingua can see and feel. Tiffiney Krebs, Mingua’s friend and former coworker, remembers her coming to work at Biglots immediately after chemotherapy, not complaining about anything, and “running circles around” her fellow employees.