Daily News Frontline Hero: Valerie Mingua, business owner

There was no “normal” for Valerie Mingua before COVID-19 hit. But since March, things have become much more uncertain for her.
“Now I’m at a point where I don’t know what to do,” Mingua said.
Mingua was diagnosed with cervical cancer in January 2019, “within two days of dying.” After two weeks in the hospital, 15 blood transfusions, radiation, and chemotherapy, she beat it, but scans this year showed cancer in her lungs.
That’s one level of adversity. COVID added many more.
Mingua works two jobs, as an employee at the Biglots in Longview and as an owner of Dynamic Auto Detailing in Kelso. Between 35 hours per week at the store and a fully-booked auto detailing business, she would normally be able to pay for her cancer treatments, pay rent, and support her three children, two of whom are in college.
But since March, business in car detailing has all but dried up; Mingua estimates it’s down by over 85%. That’s left her down to a minimum-wage job to pay for everything — and she doesn’t qualify for state aid, so she has to pay all of her medical expenses out of pocket.
“It’s like paycheck-to-paycheck, stretching it out and trying to find grants locally here to help me keep my business afloat,” she said.
At Biglots, Mingua and her coworkers all wear masks and practice the basic safety measures put in place for the pandemic. But Mingua — who after cancer treatment is severely immuno-compromised — said that many customers don’t do the same and openly flaunt mask requirements in front of her.
“It has changed peoples’ way of being, and I don’t understand why,” she said. “I understand that it’s frustrating and things are closed, but we’re all in this together. I don’t understand why we can’t go through this together and be kind to one another.”
Even before COVID, but especially now, Mingua always does her best to remain positive. She lost both of her parents to cancer at a young age, something she says has taught her to value everything. And between her children and her coworkers and customers at Biglots — whom she says are family to her themselves — Mingua stays positive.
“They drive me to keep going,” she said.
That outlook is something those around Mingua can see and feel. Tiffiney Krebs, Mingua’s friend and former coworker, remembers her coming to work at Biglots immediately after chemotherapy, not complaining about anything, and “running circles around” her fellow employees.
“You can’t be in a bad mood around this woman,” Krebs said. “She just radiates positivity, and joy. Anytime I was in a bad mood, she would just smile, and something about her smile would just change everything.”
Mingua isn’t sure what the future holds for her business, her treatment, or even her very health itself. But she doesn’t want to let any of that affect her outlook on life, one day at a time.
“Everyday, I wake up, no matter if I’m in pain or I’m out of medication and I can’t afford to get it,” Mingua said. “I get up, and I smile, and I’m grateful that I’ve been given another day to see people and to see people I love and my customers.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!