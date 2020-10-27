Daily News Frontline Hero: Tiffany Stephens, Human Resources specialist

For the past three years, Tiffany Stephens has been Community Home Health and Hospice’s human resources specialist, focusing on finding and bringing on new nurses, social workers and administrators for the Longview agency’s efforts.
But ever since March, Stephens has gained a new title: “Master Coordinator” of CHHH’s mask brigade.
“I kind of went from recruiting and hiring staff to recruiting and collecting fabric masks,” Stephens said.
In the past seven months, Stephens has led a group numbering over 125 volunteers who have combined to make more than 8,300 masks for workers, patients, and families at CHHH.
It started out with Stephens herself. Before the pandemic, she enjoyed sewing as a hobby and had plenty of spare fabric. But the week of March 20 — the week that COVID-19 was declared a national emergency, the first stay-at-home orders were issued, and sports nationwide were shut down — Stephens and her colleagues at CHHH decided to turn to the community for help.
And the community responded.
“It was such a blur,” Stephens said. “It was such a busy time when we had phone calls and emails and people at the door dropping masks off. The response really was overwhelming.”
It started out just as a way to make sure everybody working at CHHH could have a fabric mask, as stores’ stocks dwindled and online orders became backlogged. Once that need was satisfied, Stephens’ brigade’s masks started going to visitors at the care facility.
Now, enough masks have been made that CHHH nurses and social workers can bring extras to their in-home visits for their patients and their families to use.
“(There were) so many people wanting to make a difference, and help our agency because we had helped them when they needed us to help them with their loved one, whether it was home health or hospice,” Stephens said.
According to Stephens, the success of the project isn’t just getting more people to have masks who otherwise might not have them. It’s that more people have a mask they’re also more likely to wear, since it came from the community.
“I think that when we give masks to our patients or our visitors, there’s a difference in knowing that somebody made the mask and donated it instead of going and buying a paper one at the store,” she said. “We have a large selection of masks, we have a big variety for them to choose from, and people enjoy knowing that somebody cared enough to make it.”
That variety has become a bonus of the continued communal effort. When the brigade started and Stephens started asking around for both uncut fabric and finished masks, most people didn’t want to leave the house to go to the fabric store, and just worked with whatever fabric they had lying around.
The result?
“We had lots of pink masks at the beginning,” Stephens said.
Now, though, between experience gained over the past seven months and the reopening of stores, Stephens has seen her volunteers branch out more with styles, fabrics and patterns.
Seven months and more than 8,000 masks since Stephens’ brigade began, there aren’t any signs of slowing down. In fact, it’s started to rev back up again as the days get shorter and the weather gets worse.
“Once the summertime hit everybody was happy to go outside, spend some time in the sun, and do gardening and stuff,” she said. “So the sewing slowed down. But it’s starting to pick back up. Knowing that we will probably be doing this for a while, we still have supplies to hand out to people.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!