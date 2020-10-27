Daily News Frontline Hero: Tiffany Stephens, Human Resources specialist

Now, enough masks have been made that CHHH nurses and social workers can bring extras to their in-home visits for their patients and their families to use.

“(There were) so many people wanting to make a difference, and help our agency because we had helped them when they needed us to help them with their loved one, whether it was home health or hospice,” Stephens said.

According to Stephens, the success of the project isn’t just getting more people to have masks who otherwise might not have them. It’s that more people have a mask they’re also more likely to wear, since it came from the community.

“I think that when we give masks to our patients or our visitors, there’s a difference in knowing that somebody made the mask and donated it instead of going and buying a paper one at the store,” she said. “We have a large selection of masks, we have a big variety for them to choose from, and people enjoy knowing that somebody cared enough to make it.”

That variety has become a bonus of the continued communal effort. When the brigade started and Stephens started asking around for both uncut fabric and finished masks, most people didn’t want to leave the house to go to the fabric store, and just worked with whatever fabric they had lying around.

The result?