Daily News Frontline Hero: Michael Polanshek, auto mechanic

Michael Polanshek didn’t sign up for this pandemic, or the effect it’s had on his job as a mechanic at the Walmart Auto Care Center in Vancouver. Rather, his normal job of the past five years as a mechanic at the shop — in a more normal time.
Since March, the Auto Care Center has been shuttered, and Polanshek has found himself moved over to the general Walmart store — still working 40 hours a week, just not at what he’s passionate about. Instead, he’s been throwing freight and stocking shelves, administering temperature checks to fellow employees before they go on shifts, and working in customer service.
“It has been frustrating,” he said.
But it’s something that Polanshek — who lives in Longview with his girlfriend Chandra Lopez, their infant son, and his three stepchildren — has taken on to make ends meet and support his family.
“When the shop did shut down and they moved everybody inside, he kind of just went with it,” Lopez said. “He’s very much one of those people (who’s like), ‘OK, this is what I’ve got to do, so here we go. If I don’t like it, it really doesn’t matter, this is what I’ve got to do.’”
Polanshek has spent his life around cars. He grew up in a family of racers, and took to mechanic work early, both for the fun of it and because it was cheaper to make his own repairs than it was to take a car into the shop. He said started “with a set of tools and Chilton manuals” and turned it into a career working in auto shops.
Even when he’s not working, cars play a huge role in Polanshek’s life. He’s an avid autocross racer, driving in events where drivers tackle challenging cone courses in time trials. He races in his everyday ride — a 1991 Chevrolet Cavalier. It’s not the flashiest car at the events, but as he said his father always quipped: “It’s more fun to drive a slow car fast than a fast car slow.”
For the past seven months, Polanshek hasn’t been able to do his job as a mechanic. He’s still working five days a week, but not in the service he signed up for. The Auto Care Center at the Walmart in Longview — just a few minutes from where Polanshek lives — has reopened for business. So too is the one just across the Columbia River from Vancouver, outside of Portland. But Polanshek’s shop is still closed.
In his new line of work, he’s had to come in contact with way more people than he usually would, in the midst of a pandemic, while coming home to four children — one of whom is an infant — and a girlfriend who is the primary caretaker for her elderly father.
“It feels a bit like Russian roulette,” he said of going to work every day at such a large store.
According to Lopez, he and his fellow employees aren’t getting hazard pay. In the past seven months, he’s gotten two bonus checks of $300 — before tax — for working in a job that comes in contact with hundreds if not thousands of people in a pandemic.
But at the end of the day, Polanshek says he’s just doing what’s necessary for his family, and that’s something he’s going to keep doing as long as he has to — even if it’s not the job he’d prefer to have.
“He’s very humble,” Lopez said. “He doesn’t see himself as doing anything special. He’s doing his job,”
