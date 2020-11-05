Daily News Frontline Hero: Michael Polanshek, auto mechanic

Michael Polanshek didn’t sign up for this pandemic, or the effect it’s had on his job as a mechanic at the Walmart Auto Care Center in Vancouver. Rather, his normal job of the past five years as a mechanic at the shop — in a more normal time.

Since March, the Auto Care Center has been shuttered, and Polanshek has found himself moved over to the general Walmart store — still working 40 hours a week, just not at what he’s passionate about. Instead, he’s been throwing freight and stocking shelves, administering temperature checks to fellow employees before they go on shifts, and working in customer service.

“It has been frustrating,” he said.

But it’s something that Polanshek — who lives in Longview with his girlfriend Chandra Lopez, their infant son, and his three stepchildren — has taken on to make ends meet and support his family.

“When the shop did shut down and they moved everybody inside, he kind of just went with it,” Lopez said. “He’s very much one of those people (who’s like), ‘OK, this is what I’ve got to do, so here we go. If I don’t like it, it really doesn’t matter, this is what I’ve got to do.’”