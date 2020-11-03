Daily News Frontline Hero: Linda Banks, supply chain assistant

Linda Banks doesn’t mince words when thinking back about this past March:
“In the beginning, it was really scary. Like, it was terrifying.”
Banks had good reason to be worried. Working as a supply chain assistant at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center, the Longview resident is part of a team of nine people tasked with cleaning and delivering pretty much every piece of equipment used in the hospital.
And back in March, she and her coworkers found themselves having to sanitize equipment that could well have traces of a virus that’s already led to over a million deaths worldwide, back when very little was known about it.
“They were saying that it was killing people, and showing pictures of people in ICU,” Banks said. “And then they tell us that we have to hand-wash this COVID equipment.
“That wasn’t the problem. The problem was, what if we miss one square inch?”
At PeaceHealth St. John — like at hospitals around the world — the focus became bringing in personal protective equipment (PPE) for doctors and nurses to use. Banks said they ended up not having a hard time securing enough, but for awhile her job was pretty focused on gowns, goggles and head coverings like PAPR hoods, because once they were obtained, they had to be kept sanitized.
“It was scary,” she said. “A lot of people were afraid to come to work. They still came to work, but nobody really knew how it was going to play out.”
Banks had her own share of uncertainty. Around the same time, her daughter’s boyfriend was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer and he had to begin chemotherapy and other treatment. Banks found herself going back and forth between working in “an environment where there’s a 99% probability that COVID is eventually going to walk through those doors” and a family with a severely at-risk person.
Outside of work, Banks kept herself remote, pretty completely. She and her family canceled Easter and Mother’s Day plans. They cancelled birthday celebrations. They canceled vacations. She socially distanced from her parents and from her son.
Meanwhile, she described her outside world at the time like one in “fallout,” with nobody outside and few cars on the road. Now, she said things are starting to change.
“It feels a lot better in the community, and in the hospital,” Banks said. “It feels a lot better than it did in the beginning.”
Banks is in her second year working at PeaceHealth. It’s the latest stop in a career defined by two areas: social and medical work and the military. As a teenager, she began working at daycare facilities and nursing homes before joining the Army at 18 and serving in Bosnia. After her enlistment, she left the army, joined the reserves, and moved to Longview, but re-enlisted in 2007 and was deployed to Iraq.
After coming back from her second tour of duty, Banks resumed work at Life Works as an employment specialist for developmentally disabled adults. From there, she went to work in the Veterans’ Integration Program at the Longview Housing Authority. When her position there was eliminated, she came to PeaceHealth St. John.
Banks said she wants to go CNA school to become an emergency room technician when she has the money for it. For now, though, she’s enjoying working with the supply team and interacting with patients, their families, and other staff — especially now that her job has calmed down a little bit.
“I just like supporting the hospital, I really do,” Banks said. “It’s one of the most important jobs I’ve ever had.”
