Daily News Frontline Hero: Linda Banks, supply chain assistant

“It was scary,” she said. “A lot of people were afraid to come to work. They still came to work, but nobody really knew how it was going to play out.”

Banks had her own share of uncertainty. Around the same time, her daughter’s boyfriend was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer and he had to begin chemotherapy and other treatment. Banks found herself going back and forth between working in “an environment where there’s a 99% probability that COVID is eventually going to walk through those doors” and a family with a severely at-risk person.

Outside of work, Banks kept herself remote, pretty completely. She and her family canceled Easter and Mother’s Day plans. They cancelled birthday celebrations. They canceled vacations. She socially distanced from her parents and from her son.

Meanwhile, she described her outside world at the time like one in “fallout,” with nobody outside and few cars on the road. Now, she said things are starting to change.

“It feels a lot better in the community, and in the hospital,” Banks said. “It feels a lot better than it did in the beginning.”