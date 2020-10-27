Daily News Frontline Hero: Kristal Waine, direct support professional

Before COVID-19, Kristal Waine’s job as a direct support professional at Adam’s Place mainly revolved around the concept of normalcy, working with adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities to live their lives as abled people do.

“People are just people, regardless of abilities or disabilities,” Waine said. “And we all want the same things; we all want to have a purpose, we all want to feel important, we all want to feel needed, we want to feel like we can take care of ourselves. We have to help people to do that without making them feel like they need you.”

Of course, since the pandemic hit, nothing has been normal for anyone. Even since Waine and her colleagues have been able to go back into homes, she’s also had to help the people she works with navigate stay-at-home orders and social distancing, on top of the usual workload.

“It’s hard enough for us, and we understand what’s happening,” Waine said. “And we understand why we can’t do those things and why it’s important to wear a mask. A lot of our people don’t understand. So it causes them a lot of distress. All of a sudden, they can’t do things and they don’t know why. We try to explain it, about being safe and staying healthy.”