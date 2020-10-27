Daily News Frontline Hero: Kristal Waine, direct support professional

Before COVID-19, Kristal Waine’s job as a direct support professional at Adam’s Place mainly revolved around the concept of normalcy, working with adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities to live their lives as abled people do.
“People are just people, regardless of abilities or disabilities,” Waine said. “And we all want the same things; we all want to have a purpose, we all want to feel important, we all want to feel needed, we want to feel like we can take care of ourselves. We have to help people to do that without making them feel like they need you.”
Of course, since the pandemic hit, nothing has been normal for anyone. Even since Waine and her colleagues have been able to go back into homes, she’s also had to help the people she works with navigate stay-at-home orders and social distancing, on top of the usual workload.
“It’s hard enough for us, and we understand what’s happening,” Waine said. “And we understand why we can’t do those things and why it’s important to wear a mask. A lot of our people don’t understand. So it causes them a lot of distress. All of a sudden, they can’t do things and they don’t know why. We try to explain it, about being safe and staying healthy.”
In more normal times, Adam’s Place set up everything from dances for its people to swim sessions at the YMCA. Waine personally works with three people in one house, helping them go shopping, handle their budgets, and find opportunities for activities and jobs.
But now, dances and pools aren’t safe places. Neither, for many people, is the grocery store. And it’s fallen on Waine and her coworkers to get creative to find solutions.
“It’s hard,” Waine said. “Our whole goal is to help people live their lives as independently as possible, and to have them live their best life.”
Those solutions range from larger-scale operations, like reserving space at a local church for a movie night and setting up other limited group meetings, to smaller ones, like going to parks now that they’re reopened. At the home where she works, “everybody’s got time to do whatever they want to do” now, and Waine can help with that. Sometimes it’s something as simple as setting a person up with a television show or a phone call with family.
Waine first got into support work over 20 years ago, jumping in when she saw a job listing in the local paper. In the decades since, she’s spanned the entire West Coast, working in Oregon and California, and starting in Longview two years ago.
In that time, she’s also changed her focus. She’s held work-support jobs, assisting developmentally and intellectually disabled people at work, worked in home support, and worked in “respite” —- organizing activities for them.
“Getting to work in all of the different aspects of this field with a huge range of abilities and needs, it’s been a good 20 years,” Waine said. “It’s been hard, but it’s good.”
Now, though, Waine is facing a different sort of challenge than one she’s ever faced before. But it’s one she’s tackled head-on, making such abnormal times as normal as she can.
“All of the DSPs are on the frontlines,” Waine said. “They all go to work every day. They all have to worry about getting sick. They all have to worry about taking something home to their families, or worse, taking something to the group home, making our people sick. It’s scary, but you have to do it because they need you.”
