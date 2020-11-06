Daily News Frontline Hero: Jose Fagoaga, human resources supervisor

As the human resources supervisor for the Foster Farms PNW Division, José Fagoaga’s job involved a lot of communicating — before the international pandemic that changed everyone’s lives came around.
Based in Kelso, Fagoaga works with around 1,000 facility workers – about 800 in Washington as well as smaller divisions in Oregon and Colorado. As the threat of coronavirus grew and government guidance and stay-at-home orders began coming down, Fagoaga was one of the people acting as a middle-man for workers on the facility floor, updating everyone on new procedures and practices.
And when, according to Fagoaga, there are as many as nine languages being spoken at the factory at a given time, that can be a lot of work getting translations out.
He, along with one of his assistants, was able to handle the Spanish translations, and another HR assistant took care of Russian. For other languages, they relied on CDC documents.
“Even if there are just four or five employees that speak that language, it’s important for them to know,” Fagoaga said.
Fagoaga and the Kelso plant had to deal with COVID soon after stay-at-home orders were issued. In April, the facility was one of many meatpacking plants across the country experiencing an outbreak, with at least 16 confirmed positive cases.
In many cases, it ended up coming down to Fagoaga to break the news to people that they had tested positive.
“(I learned) a whole lot,” he said of the experience. “Definitely understanding that the unknown is very scary to people. We had to send employees home, we had to identify close contacts, we were doing a lot of tracing. I think empathy was very important.”
Through the summer and into the fall, things have started to stabilize at the Kelso plant, Fagoaga said. It’s far from what would have been considered “normal” this time last year. He, his fellow human resource employees, and workers at the facility have gotten more and more used to what has become standard in the age of coronavirus as guidance and protocols from the CDC and State Health Department have stayed constant.
“They would change daily or sometimes hourly, (in March and April),” Fagoaga said. “Sometimes it would change four times in an hour. Now, we do have a norm. We understand social distancing a lot better, and face coverings and why they’re important. And washing hands has always been important at the facility.”
With his job largely consisting of communicating to and with facility workers, Fagoaga’s job has been one of flexibility, especially during the pandemic. While a day’s work on the line runs from early in the morning to the afternoon, the sanitation crew comes to the factory after that, and it’s up to him to make sure they all know any changes and safety procedures as well.
“José doesn’t do his job as a 9 to 5,” said Toni Cooper, the Kelso facility’s medical supervisor. “His phone doesn’t turn off at 5 o’clock.”
But for it all — the long and odd hours, the constantly-changing work, the focus on communicating — Fagoaga’s reasoning is simple.
“For me I was just doing what I thought was right,” he said.
