Daily News Frontline Hero: Jose Fagoaga, human resources supervisor

In many cases, it ended up coming down to Fagoaga to break the news to people that they had tested positive.

“(I learned) a whole lot,” he said of the experience. “Definitely understanding that the unknown is very scary to people. We had to send employees home, we had to identify close contacts, we were doing a lot of tracing. I think empathy was very important.”

Through the summer and into the fall, things have started to stabilize at the Kelso plant, Fagoaga said. It’s far from what would have been considered “normal” this time last year. He, his fellow human resource employees, and workers at the facility have gotten more and more used to what has become standard in the age of coronavirus as guidance and protocols from the CDC and State Health Department have stayed constant.

“They would change daily or sometimes hourly, (in March and April),” Fagoaga said. “Sometimes it would change four times in an hour. Now, we do have a norm. We understand social distancing a lot better, and face coverings and why they’re important. And washing hands has always been important at the facility.”