Daily News Frontline Hero: John Brenner, postal carrier

Neither rain nor snow, nor sleet, nor hail have historically been able to stop the mail. And for John Brenner and the rest of the U.S. Postal Service staff in Longview, neither has an international pandemic.

“Definitely, I take pride that it’s something people can count on,” Brenner said. “I think we all need a little stability in that aspect of it.”

In his 33rd year with the postal service, Brenner hasn’t stopped his daily loop as a walking postal worker for much of anything. He’s still putting in over 15 miles a day on foot on the Old West Side, and that hasn’t changed for COVID-19.

But in his routine — driving from the post office to a spot, walking mail to doors in a small loop, then driving a few blocks down and doing it all again — he has seen some changes in the community. Many people he encounters on a daily basis have had to deal with losing jobs, becoming confined to their houses, or having friends and family get sick.

“Out on the route, you get a sense of people, of individuals,” Brenner said. “I try to be aware of their sensitivities.”