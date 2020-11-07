Daily News Frontline Hero: John Brenner, postal carrier

Neither rain nor snow, nor sleet, nor hail have historically been able to stop the mail. And for John Brenner and the rest of the U.S. Postal Service staff in Longview, neither has an international pandemic.
“Definitely, I take pride that it’s something people can count on,” Brenner said. “I think we all need a little stability in that aspect of it.”
In his 33rd year with the postal service, Brenner hasn’t stopped his daily loop as a walking postal worker for much of anything. He’s still putting in over 15 miles a day on foot on the Old West Side, and that hasn’t changed for COVID-19.
But in his routine — driving from the post office to a spot, walking mail to doors in a small loop, then driving a few blocks down and doing it all again — he has seen some changes in the community. Many people he encounters on a daily basis have had to deal with losing jobs, becoming confined to their houses, or having friends and family get sick.
“Out on the route, you get a sense of people, of individuals,” Brenner said. “I try to be aware of their sensitivities.”
Brenner does have to follow new protocols for working in the pandemic. He keeps a mask with him on his route, and while it doesn’t have to be over his mouth the entire day, he does have to put it on if he comes in close contact with anybody. He also carries hand sanitizer, and uses it every time he completes a loop before moving on to the next stop.
The pandemic hasn’t stopped him from going out of his way to interact with the neighborhoods he serves beyond simply dropping everyone’s mail in their boxes.
“I knew there was going to be some changes,” he said. “I knew that there were some people who were afraid. I’ve lived each day the same. It didn’t change anything for myself.”
He’s taken the time to learn people’s names — and their pets’ names — along with talking about what’s important to them, and over the years has seen the people he delivers for become more than a job.
“I love the community,” Brenner said. “I’ve been on my route for a long time. I feel like my route, it’s kind of like family. I’ve watched kids grow up and move on. I’ve seen dogs change. It’s a good community, I enjoy it.”
And with everything changing so much for so many people, that consistency has paid off, as he gets to be somebody his community can count on. Coronavirus has led to so much uncertainty in so many areas of life, but for the houses on the Old West Side, the mail — and more specifically, Brenner — have been one factor that’s remained unchanged.
“I feel like I get to be a constant,” he said. “Attitude-wise, everything, just try to be stable. I look forward to seeing a lot of the folks, and I get the impression that they look forward to running into me. I take a little pride in that.”
